Burke County’s positive cases of COVID-19 increased by five cases on Wednesday.
The Burke County Health Department reported the positive cases at 83.
A release from the county said, “The Burke County Command Staff and Burke County Health Department are working very hard to keep all residents within Burke County as healthy as possible during this challenging time. If residents continue to not stay at home, congregate in businesses (less than 6 feet and for 10 minutes or longer) and stay out in public, the more likely you will run in to someone that has COVID-19 and probably doesn’t know they have it and don’t have any symptoms. In the future, as businesses are opened, this possibility will become even greater.”
The release said all positive cases are investigated and all close contacts are notified and tested. If contacts are determined not to be easily identifiable then the Burke County Public Health officials will get the information out into the public for those that might have been in contact with someone testing positive, the release said.
“Residents will continue to put themselves at risk the more they go in to public settings,” the release said.
The state reported 242 deaths and 7,220 positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. It reported 434 residents in 93 North Carolina counties who are currently hospitalized due to the virus.
Of those deaths, 87 have been in nursing homes in the state, while nursing homes currently have 1,055 positive cases. While the Burke County Health Department is not releasing information on outbreaks at other nursing facilities, Lisa Moore, public information officer for Burke County, said Wednesday that Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation in Morganton has had 30 residents and 17 staff members test positive for COVID-19.
State information on outbreaks at nursing homes only gives the total outbreaks and lists the counties where outbreaks have occurred in nursing homes. It does not list the names of the nursing homes where there is an outbreak.
As for correctional facilities, five deaths have been reported and there are currently 444 positive cases at Neuse Correctional, with 73 tests pending. While the worse outbreak at a state prison is at Neuse Correctional, the prison system on Wednesday reported its first death of an inmate housed at Pender Correctional Institution. Correctional facilities also an include county jails.
The offender was a man in his late 50s who had underlying health conditions and died at a hospital. Given his family’s right to privacy and the confidentiality of prison offender records, the Department of Public Safety will not further identify the individual, according to a release from the state prison system.
“Any death is a tragedy, and we must continue our efforts to do all we can to try and flatten the curve of COVID-19 in Prisons,” Todd Ishee, commissioner of prisons, said in a release on the death. “The health and safety of the staff and the men and women in our custody is of paramount importance.”
During a briefing on Wednesday, Ishee said they are doing everything in their power to stop the spread of the virus in the state prison system.
While there has been widespread testing of inmates and staff at Neuse Correctional, Ishee said the command team is not recommending mass testing in other prisons but will test individuals exhibiting symptoms.
Caldwell County reported three new positive cases of the virus Wednesday, bringing its total to 26. Caldwell reported 15 people have recovered so far from the virus. It reports there have been no deaths associated with COVID-19.
Catawba County Public Health reported three new cases on Wednesday, bringing it’s total of positive cases to 47, with two residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.
Buncombe County Public Health reported 49 positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and has previously reported a total of three deaths in the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.