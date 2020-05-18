Sitton to seek reelection
Claude S. Sitton, chairman of the Burke County Democratic Executive Committee for the past two years, will seek will seek reelection as head of the party in the County at the Democratic County Convention slated for the courthouse on June 20. He served as the county treasurer prior to his election to the chairmanship in 1968.
Sitton was active as a Young Democrat Club member before starting his senior career being president of the Burke County YDC in 1964, state treasurer in 1964 when he was voted one of the top 10 young democrats in 1964.
A native of Buncombe County, Sittons parents moved to Burke County when he was 6 years old, living in the Drum Straight area and he graduated from Drexel High School in 1954. He played all three sports there and was captain of the football and basketball teams in his senior year and played end at Mars Hill college for two years receiving the associate degree in arts in 1956.
He attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he earned his AB degree in 1960. He then attended Wake Forest Law School earning his LLB degree in 1963 and was admitted to practice law in the State.
Sitton practiced law in Morganton for three years, was solicitor of Burke County Criminal Court for two years for two years, then returned to private practice in 1966. He is a member of the Hatcher, Sitton and Powell law firm.
He is a member of the First Baptist Church and teaches a Sunday School Class of 13-14 age boys. He is a member of the Morganton Optimist Club.
Sitton married the former Miss Jo Bailey of Raleigh in 1960 they have two daughters, Julie, 8, and Jaye, 4. They live at 727 West Union Street.
In the service
Commended — Robert G. Whisnant, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Guy Whisnant of 103 Beard Street, recently was awarded the Air Force Commendation Medal for meritorious service as senior security policeman with the 3rd Security Police Squadron, Ben Hoa Air Base Vietnam from March 18, 1969 to March 11, 1970. Whisnant attended Morganton High School and worked at Henredon Furniture before enlisting in the Air Force.
Dalmas joining Kiblers
James David Dalmas, a 1979 graduate of the University of North Carolina School of Pharmacy, has joined the staff at Kibler Drug Company.
Dalmas is the son of Mr. and Mrs. J.P. Dalmas of Valdese and graduated in 1965 from Valdese High School.
In joining Kiblers, he is acquiring an interest in and becoming a stock holder of the corporation. Previously he had worked there one summer and Christmas Holidays.
Don C. Lambeth, owner of Kiblers stated, ”We at Kiblers are happy to have a young man of Mr. Dalmas’s background and training to join us as a working partner.
Two Forest Hill teachers retire
Principal D.C. Martin Jr. of Forest Hill Elementary School in Morganton joined in good wishes to two members of the teaching staff retiring with the close of the school year. Mrs. Rowena O’Neil, a fifth-grade teacher, and Mrs. Winnie D. Garrison, a sixth-grade teacher, were presented silver bowls by their fellow teachers at an informal luncheon party at the Rainbow Inn Friday. The inscribed bowls were presented to the retirees by the faculty note that Mrs. Garrison has been a teacher since 1935 and Mrs. O’Neil since 1939.
Around Burke County
Bids for the grading and repaving of West Meeting Street extension to connect with West Union Street will be opened by the State Highway Commission on June 23.
The Morganton project was one of 20 39 road projects in 45 counties on which the commission is asking for bids this month.
The project calls for 0.103 mile of grading course aggregate course concrete binder and surface to West Meeting-West Union connector street in Morganton from approximately 50 feet from the intersection of Terrace Place and West Union Streets and 14 feet southwest of the intersection of College Street and West Meeting Street.
The budget for the City of Morganton for the fiscal year 1970-71 will be presented tonight at 7:30 p.m. at city hall. The council will give the first reading of the budget tonight with the second reading and formal adoption to be at the July 8 meeting. Also to be considered at tonight’s meeting will be the application for a taxicab franchise from Paul McNeely.
