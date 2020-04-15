Burke County health officials reported the fifth death in the county related to COVID-19 and are asking people to heed the state’s stay-at-home order.
Health department officials say they were notified Wednesday that another resident died related to COVID-19. The woman had been hospitalized and died Wednesday morning from complications associated with the virus. The patient was in her 70s with underlying health conditions.
“Our hearts are broken for the friends and family of this individual,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “We are pleading for residents to take extra precautions to protect themselves and the most vulnerable residents at risk like our elderly and those with underlying health conditions.”
Health officials say the death is a stark reality that COVID-19 is a serious virus and a potential risk for those most vulnerable within the community.
For those who test positive, Burke County Health Department officials say it is extremely important to isolate somewhere at home away from other family members to reduce the chances of them getting the infection. Also, do not share bathrooms, utensils and other items, and extensive cleaning and disinfecting of all surfaces and utensils in the home should be done.
Health officials reminded people to abide by Gov. Roy Cooper’s Stay-At-Home order, practice social distancing, wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds, if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. People also should avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, avoid close contact with people who are sick, stay home if sick, cover a cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash, clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces, according to information from the health department.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 117 deaths related to COVID-19 and 5,123 positive cases on Wednesday. It reported 431 people currently hospitalized due to the virus across 93 counties in the state.
