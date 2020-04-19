Burke County health officials reported on Sunday a sixth death associated with COVID-19 and more positive cases of the virus.
The Burke County Health Department said the man, who was in his late 80s, was hospitalized and later died from complications associated with his underlying medical conditions. Information from Burke County said no additional information about the man would be released in order to protect the family’s privacy.
“We extend our deepest condolences to the friends and family of this individual,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “As our efforts continue to fight this virus, we hope that all persons will continue to take the social distancing and all other preventive measures seriously. We want to minimize the number of deaths by protecting at risk persons with underlying health conditions.”
The health department said Burke County now has 71 positive cases as of Sunday. The county said all positive cases are isolated and Public Health staff continues to investigate the cases and will be locating those close contacts to help contain the spread of the infection.
The state reported 172 deaths and 6,493 positive cases of COVID-19, with 465 people hospitalized in 93 counties on Sunday. Of the 172 deaths in the state from the virus, 47 have been at nursing homes, the state reported. There are currently 851 positive cases at nursing homes, with some of those being in Burke County. The county is no longer releasing information on outbreaks at nursing home, except in the county total of positive cases.
Five of the deaths in the state have been at correctional facilities, with the state reporting 494 positive cases in nine facilities. The state confirmed last week that one staff member at Foothills Correctional Institute in Morganton tested positive for the virus. And a correctional cadet going through training in Valdese tested positive last week, the state confirmed.
And at Residential Care Facilities, 12 deaths have been reported in the state. Also last week, the state told family and staff of J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center in Morganton that a staff member there tested positive for the novel virus.
While people 25 to 49 years old made up the largest percentage (39 percent) of those who have tested positive in the state, overwhelmingly, people 65 years old or older have accounted for 85 percent of the deaths in the state.
For general questions about COVID-19, contact the Burke County Public Information line at 828-764-9388 or visit the COVID-19 webpage atwww.burkenc.org/COVID-19.
For help getting community resources or volunteering, contact Melissa Estep, Burke County volunteer coordinator, at 828-764-9383 or atMelissa.estep@burkenc.org.
Residents having a medical emergency should call 9-1-1 and inform the dispatcher they have symptoms listed for COVID-19.
