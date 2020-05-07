Burke County’s total number of COVID-19 cases rose by seven Thursday.
That brought the county’s total to 126, according to a release from the Burke County Health Department.
At least 63 of those 126 cases have recovered, according to a Facebook post Monday from the health department. County recovery data will be updated Mondays.
The state saw its largest day-to-day jump in the number of COVID-19 cases, growing by 639 cases to 13,397 confirmed cases across 99 counties. There are 525 people hospitalized, and 507 people have died.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary for the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, said that, while case numbers still are rising, the percentage of positive tests of the total number of tests completed is low. According to the NCDHHS website, the percentage was about 8 percent Thursday.
“We know we’re testing more, we know there was more virus out there. so we knew we were going to find more cases,” Cohen said.
She said the state wanted to watch those numbers moving forward, which is why it is easing into lifting restrictions with lower-risk activities.
“We didn’t say let’s throw open everything all at once: We said we have to take a measured approach,” Cohen said. “We see our case counts going up, we know the virus is here. We have to be measured about this.”
North Carolina Food and Nutrition Services recipients now are able to order groceries online through certified EBT retailers, Cohen said. That will allow those recipients to avoid going out to stores and risking exposure to COVID-19.
State parks are set to open Saturday, including Lake James State Park and South Mountains State Park. Only the trails and restrooms at the parks are being opened at this point, and boat ramps are being opened at Lake James, according to the North Carolina State Parks website.
The visitors centers and camping facilities both are closed for now, and boat rentals and picnic shelters are closed at Lake James.
Campgrounds are expected to reopen May 22, but group camps will not open until at least June 30.
Cohen thanked nurses who are working through the pandemic in recognition of National Nurses Week.
“Your hard work every day is so important on the front lines,” she said.
Cohen said her mother is a nurse practitioner and that she’s seen firsthand the hard work and dedication nurses put into caring for their patients.
“I know it’s a tough job on the best of days, and now, in the face of COVID-19 with the risk it poses to you and your family, you persevere,” she said. “Thank you, nurses, for every minute of the work you are doing.”
Cohen also encouraged people to make sure they are staying in contact with their primary care physician, and to stay up-to-date on immunization, especially for kids.
She said many doctor’s offices have made adjustments to keep their patients safe from COVID-19, and that vaccine-preventable diseases, like measles or mumps, are still a threat and can cause serious illnesses or hospitalization in kids.
Anyone who needs help with food, child care or other resources can call 211 for assistance, and anyone leaving their homes is asked to remember the three W’s:
» Wear a cloth face covering.
» Wait 6 feet apart from other people.
» Wash hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer.
“You can make a difference to protect your family and your neighbors,” Cohen said. “Let’s keep looking out for one another and staying home to save lives.”
