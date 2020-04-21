Burke County health officials reported two new positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 78.
The Burke County Health Department doesn’t track the people who have recovered, according to officials.
A release from the county said it is difficult for the state and local departments to track the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. It said public health staff must perform contact tracing for all of those who test positive for the infection, which staff have spent a tremendous amount of man hours to perform the state requirement. Staff also has to continue testing those who meet the criteria, according to the release.
The Burke County Health Department says most people will be deemed in recovery if at least three days (72 hours) have passed since resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and improvement in respiratory symptoms (cough, shortness of breath) and at least seven days have passed since symptoms first appeared.
There are counties in the state that have been reporting the number of people who have recovered from the virus, including Caldwell County. On Tuesday, Caldwell reported 23 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, with 14 recoveries.
In Burke County, the positive cases consist of both traveling and community spread and all positive cases are isolated, the health department said. Public Health staff continues to investigate the cases and will be locating those close contacts to help contain the spread of the infection, said a release from Burke County.
While the state reports the number of positive cases are nearly equally made up of men and women, in Burke County it’s women who have been infected at a higher rate. Women make up 67 percent of the cases, while men make up 33 percent. And people 65 years old and older make up 50 percent of those infected in Burke County, while the highest infected age group in the state are those between 25 and 49 years old at 39 percent.
For those under 65 years old, the number of positive cases of the virus in Burke County are equally split between those 25 to 49 and those 50 to 64 years old at 21 percent, according to county data.
Also on Tuesday, Catawba County Public Health reported one new positive case of COVID-19, bringing its total of positive cases to 44. Public health reported there are currently two people hospitalized due to the virus and it has previously reported one death in Catawba.
Iredell County reported 93 cases of the virus on Tuesday, according to the Statesville Record & Landmark. It has previously reported three deaths, the newspaper reported.
Meanwhile, Buncombe County didn’t report any new positive cases on Tuesday, with its total positive cases remaining at 48 and three COVID-19-related deaths.
The state reported 213 deaths and 6,951 positive cases of COVID-19, with 427 residents in North Carolina hospitalized.
Of the 213 deaths, 70 of them have been at nursing homes in the state. The state reported 1,003 positive case of COVID-19 at nursing homes. Burke County is one of the counties in the state that has a nursing home outbreak, which is defined as two or more positive cases, according to the state.
There are 38 outbreaks at nursing homes and 11 outbreaks at correctional facilities in the state. While state prison officials confirmed there was a staff member at Foothills Correctional Institute who tested positive, Foothills does not have an outbreak of the virus, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.
Local health department officials have said if an inmate were to test positive at one of the prisons in Burke County they would be counted in the numbers for their home counties.
In addition, there are 14 outbreaks at residential care facilities in the state. While the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services sent out letters last week to family and employees at J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center saying a staff member tested positive for the virus, the state is not showing an outbreak there.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper reminded people that each one of the deaths associated with COVID-19 in the state represents a family in mourning.
During a press briefing on Tuesday, Cooper was asked about when and how the state will start to reopen. Cooper said he knows the virus is taking a toll on the economy and the workforce in the state. He said close to 700,000 unemployment claims have been filed in the state since the shutdown due to the virus.
Cooper said he and his staff have been working with state legislators and they have come up with a way to make more funding available to small businesses through Golden LEAF, which is up and running and can move quickly on that funding.
Cooper said he will be making announcements this week related to reopening the state and an announcement soon about schools.
