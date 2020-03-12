The city of Morganton has canceled the 26th annual ACC Chili Cookoff scheduled for Friday.
In a press release issued Thursday afternoon, the city said that “out of concern for the health of our citizens amid the potential spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus), the Downtown Development Association, in conjunction with the Main Street Office and presenting sponsor Farm Bureau, has decided to cancel” the event.
While the chili cook-off has been canceled, the Luck of the Irish FAB Crawl, scheduled for multiple downtown shops on Saturday, will proceed as planned, the city said.
If anyone purchased advance tickets for the event, they will be eligible for a refund, the release said. Ticketholders will need to visit the Main Street Office, located at 112B W. Union St., any time between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. from Monday through Friday to receive a refund.
If ticketholders do not wish to collect a refund, the proceeds of their ticket purchase will be donated to the DDA, the release said.
The association also organizes education for downtown merchants and local community events such as the Halloween Spooktacular, the Downtown Christmas Parade, the Winter Carnival, TGIF, the FAB Crawl and more, the city said.
The Morganton Main Street Office encourages anyone planning to visit downtown on Saturday for the FAB Crawl to use their best judgement and exercise common sense. Those who do not feel safe attending the FAB Crawl or are displaying symptoms of illness are advised to stay home.
