In keeping with state and federal recommendations related to COVID-19, Burke County Government will temporarily limit access to non-emergency offices, except by appointment, effective at 8 a.m. Friday, March 20, until further notice.
Burke County is committed to serving the needs of its citizens while limiting the potential spread of COVID-19 and/or other infections. This limited access will not affect Burke County Emergency Services.
Non-emergency departments and their phone numbers are listed below and will require an appointment:
» Animal Services – 828-764-9588
» Community Development (Planning, Zoning, Code Enforcement) – 828-764-9030
» Cooperative Extension – 828-764-9480
» County Manager’s Office – 828-764-9350
» Elections – 828-764-9010
» Finance – 828-764-9050
» Fire Marshal – 828-764-9323
» General Services Landfill – 828-764-9066; Water & Sewer – 828-764-9063
» Health Department – 828-764-9150
» Environmental Health – 828-764-9240
» Human Resources – 828-764-9080
» Information Technology (IT) – 828-764-9410; 828-764-9420 (GIS/Land Records/Mapping)
» Burke County Public Library (Morganton) – 828-764-9260; (Valdese) – 828-874-2421; (Hildebran) – 828-764-9283. *Appointments only available to students for computer use. Curbside book pickup is still available. Please see the Burke County Public Library Facebook page for more information.
» Recreation – 828-764-9090
» Register of Deeds – 828-764-9340
» Burke County Senior Center – 828-430-4147
» Soil & Water Conservation – 828-439-9727, Ext. 3
» Tax Office – 828-764-9430
» Veteran Services – 828-439-4376 *All business will be conducted via telephone, email or fax.
» DSS – 828-764-9600
Burke County Department of Social Services is committed to keeping people and adhering to the social distancing recommendations.
To that end, for those who need to apply for Food and Nutrition Services, Medicaid or day care, the department is requesting people take an application, fill it out and turn it in. A worker will contact applicants by telephone to go over the application. People also can apply online at www.epass.nc.gov.
For Special Assistance, Work First or those who would like to see a worker for any of the other programs can call for an appointment at 828-764-9600.
Those who need to make a report of suspected abuse or neglect of a child or adult, call 828-764-9631.
The status of COVID-19 is constantly being evaluated and additional information will be announced as needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.