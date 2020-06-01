Another person who tested positive for COVID-19 in Burke County has died.
Burke County Public Health was informed Monday morning of the 16th coronavirus death in the county, according to a press release. The individual, who was in their 30s, died from complications associated with their underlying medical conditions and tested positive for COVID-19 later, the information said.
To protect the family’s privacy, the county says no further information about the patient will be released.
“We are deeply saddened for the family and friends of this individual,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod in the release. “These personal losses serve as a terrible reminder that this infection affects those at highest risk much worse.”
Another press release from the county also said that the number of coronavirus cases in Burke County has risen to 451, an increase of 42 from the 409 cases reported at the last update on Saturday.
A report by WSOC-TV’s Dave Faherty on Monday said the N.C. Department of Public Safety has confirmed two positive coronavirus cases at Foothills Correctional Institute in Morganton. Only six people have been tested at the prison so far, the report said.
The Burke County COVID-19 online dashboard reported on Monday afternoon that 164 people in the county have recovered from the virus while six were hospitalized at that time. The highest number of cases in the county belongs to those in the 30-39 age group (105), followed by 20-29 (86) and 40-49 (70). The highest number of deaths, however, is in the 80 and older age group (nine). The 50-59 and 70-79 age groups have the highest hospitalization rate.
The cases consist of traveling, congregate living and community spread, the county’s release said, adding that all positive cases are isolated and public health staff members continue to investigate the cases and will be locating those close contacts to help contain the spread of the infection.
Among those cases, community spread numbers continue to rise within the county, the release said. Public health says that Burke County has some residents who do not follow N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order regarding gathering inside and outside in large numbers and potentially continuing to spread the virus.
In the state, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported 29,263 coronavirus cases, 898 deaths and 650 COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital. The number of reported N.C. tests completed was 421,908.
Additionally, Catawba County Public Health reported that virus outbreaks are ongoing at congregate care facilities there. Based on test results received in recent days, a release said 31 residents and two staff at Brian Center Health and Rehabilitation in Viewmont have been infected with COVID-19. No additional cases have been identified at Abernethy Laurels in Newton. Two cases are associated with a small group home for adults in Catawba County.
“We have been conducting aggressive testing to help rapidly identify new cases associated with long-term care facilities,” said Catawba County Health Director Jennifer McCracken in the release. “These numbers are a disheartening reminder of how quickly COVID-19 can spread in this environment. Families of facility residents are understandably worried about their loved ones, and we are committed to supporting these facilities as they work to protect and care for their residents.”
Catawba County now is reporting eight deaths altogether and reported 11 new cases on Monday.
Burke County says that those who recently have gotten a COVID-19 test but have not gotten their test results should make sure to contact the place where they were tested to get their results. All people who get tested for COVID-19 are required to self-isolate (stay at home and do not go out for any reason) at home until their test results return, which could be 2-4 days depending upon the company doing the testing. Also, those who are tested will need to self-isolate from others within their home until their test results come back so they do not spread the virus within their home.
Public health also asks people to remember that as each community across the state increases testing, the numbers of positive and negative tests also will increase. The county says that is why it still is very important to follow the recommendations for those at high risk of infection to stay at home even though more businesses are starting to open again.
The release says the virus continues to spread within the community due to people continuing to gather together in large groups in close contact and for longer periods of time. Positive individuals within the community are both symptomatic and asymptomatic. The information says now is not the time for people to go back to doing activities as they did them before.
Burke County also encourages people to adopt a new normal by practicing the three Ws:
» Wear a cloth face covering when out in public and in places where people cannot physically distance themselves from others
» Wait at least six feet from others everywhere people are gathered
» Wash hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if there is not access to soap and water
For general questions about COVID-19, people can contact the Burke County Public Information line at 828-764-9388 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at burkenc.org/COVID-19.
