VALDESE — Burke Hospice is in the business of taking care of others in their time of need, and that’s no different than for its own employees.
When the announcement was made about two weeks ago that schools would close to help slow the spread of coronavirus, Myschell Pearson, executive director of the company, said they decided to make things a little easier on employees. They are offering a free babysitting service to employees.
“We will be finishing our second week tomorrow,” Pearson said. “We hired three college students to provide the service because our employees are essential … we actually did this before the school system started having the sites where they could have daily day care.”
She said the leadership at Burke Hospice decided to offer the service because they didn’t want employees to have to worry about that on top of taking care of patients every day.
“Some of our employees, their children are not … school age, they’re day-care age, so for various reasons we felt like it was a good thing to do,” Pearson said. “The kids are in a safe place, they’re healthy, the parents can trust that they’re being taken care of and it frees them up to be able to come to work and focus on our patients and our families, and not have to worry about who’s going to take care of my child.”
That was especially important for hospice employees who are single parents or are in situations where both parents are employed in essential positions.
“We are considered essential staff so it’s important that our nurses and our social workers and all of our staff be able to still come to work and still be able to take care of our patients, because our patients are the sickest of the sick even before the coronavirus,” Pearson said.
There is no alternative to hospice for those in need of its care.
“Being hospice, we can’t shut down and we can’t redirect patients,” Pearson said. “We wanted to be able to continue to serve the community and this is a way that the administration … felt like this is something that we could do to be able to support our employees, and to give them the peace of mind knowing that they, again, have somewhere dependable and reliable that they can turn to to secure their children.”
Children and employees all are screened upon arrival, Pearson said.
Not only are hospice workers working to keep themselves safe, but they’re also working to keep patients and family members safe from COVID-19.
“We’re taking precautions when we go into facilities and when we go into patient homes to screen both the patient and the family members and caregivers in the home,” Pearson said. “[We’re wearing] personal protective equipment to make sure we’re not taking anything in or bringing anything out of patient environments.”
At hospice’s own facility, Pearson said visitation is being limited with the exception of those patients who are very near the end of their lives.
“Hospice serves patients all across the community,” Pearson said. “Not only here on campus, but we see patients in their homes, in long-term care and nursing facilities, and actually the majority of our patients are out in the community, they’re not here on campus. They continue to have visitors in their homes, they continue to have their family members and friends come in and visit them, so that makes it even more imperative for us that we are trying to protect ourselves to make sure that we’re not transmitting anything to other patients or families, and certainly not to the staff themselves … they have to be healthy in order to take care of everybody else.”
Pearon commended the hospice staff on their efforts to keep providing service to all of their patients at a time when hospitals are overcrowded and people are panicked.
“They’re just trying to continue to bring some normalcy and continuity of care to our patient population,” Pearson said.
She said the babysitting service would be available to employees for as long as it was needed and feasible.
“My philosophy here is that we have to take care of our employees,” Pearson said. “I can’t expect them to do something that I couldn’t or wouldn’t do. My son, thankfully, is grown, but were he young and I had to worry about childcare, knowing that I had a safe place to take him where he’s been screened and where the chances of him … being exposed are low, would be reassuring. I think that’s the least we can do for our people because they’re in the trenches and they’re doing a great thing.”
