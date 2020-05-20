VALDESE — In light of Memorial Day, veteran volunteers with Burke Hospice and Palliative Care will place American flags in the front lawn of the facility campus along Enon Road in memory of each veteran that passed under the organization’s care in the last 12 months.
“It’s important to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care to honor and remember our veterans — even those who are no longer with us,” said Merri Rudisill, the manager of volunteer services for Burke Hospice and Palliative Care. “Our veterans and their families made many sacrifices. This is the least we can do to remember and honor them.”
Tags are attached to each flag that included the name of the veteran and the date of their death. The flags were purchased and prepared by the organization’s devoted volunteers. On Friday morning, the veteran volunteers will put all of the flags out along the road. More than 60 flags will be displayed.
Through his volunteer time with Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, U.S. Air Force veteran Gary Jennings spends a lot of time with the veterans enrolled in the organization’s care.
“When I am visiting our country’s veterans and their families I am honored to be in their presence,” Jennings said. “I often feel like I get more out of the visits than the hospice patients do. I usually am able to bond with them, become friends with them and, yes, I do mourn their passing. If my visits can give them a respite from their discomfort and suffering, then shame on me if I don’t continue to be a part of this program.
“The motto of the Vietnam Veterans of America is, ‘Never again will one generation of veterans abandon another.’ We should not abandon our veterans after they have served our nation and are at the need of their life’s journey.
Gary Whisnant, Burke Hospice and Palliative Care volunteer and Air Force veteran, added: “It is an honor to serve those that have served.”
Ken Baker, family support coordinator for Burke Hospice and Palliative Care and retired Air Force veteran, plans to help the volunteers with putting out the flags.
“For me, as a retired Air Force veteran, I am extremely grateful for those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice,” Baker said. “But also, for those who have served our country and chose to honor us by spending their last days as our friends, not just our patients.
So, as we remember those who have fallen in battle, we at Burke Hospice and Palliative Care seek to also remember those who may have been by their side and are now gone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.