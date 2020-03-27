Riding through the deserted streets of Morganton on my way to the bank this week and seeing closed businesses and empty streets, it again hit me hard that these are tough times for all of us – humans and businesses alike. The Viewpoint article that Editor Lisa Wall wrote on Wednesday was excellent, especially her asking everyone to quell fear rather than spread it throughout our community. It takes guts, but I’m confident that our tightknit community, like American communities everywhere, will do everything possible to keep us all safe.
Rather that writing another column on the pandemic this Sunday, I thought I’d share a couple of anecdotes I collected from www.bestlifeonline.com in an effort to brighten your Sunday read. Here’s some of what I liked best.
Now, we know that bobbing for apples is a popular game played on Halloween, but it actually was an 18th-century British courting ritual as reported by the History Channel. In one set of rules, each apple was assigned to a potential suitor. The bobber would attempt to bite into the apple associated with his/her preferred beau and if he/she bit it on the first try, they were destined for love. If it took two tries, their love would sizzle and then fade. Three meant their relationship would be doomed. More than three? Applesauce, of course.
Frank Sinatra remains my all-time favorite male singer of romantic love songs. However, I’m positive that he never imagined his competition would be amorous male bats. In one 2009 study published in the journal PLOS One, researchers in Texas found that Brazilian free-tailed bats have distinguishable syllables and phrases that they use as love songs to attract suitors. The sounds are made in a specific, arranged pattern to form a song, and there are organized sequences within each phrase to attract and lure nearby females. I’ll stick to Old Blue Eyes and leave the bats in the belfry.
Speaking of bats who usually dwell in towers, here’s a smidgen of good news that concerns ravens. The Tower of London, a fortress that has been standing for around 1,000 years, always had at least seven ravens in response to a royal decree by King Charles II in the 17th century that said, "The Tower itself will crumble to dust and a great harm will befall the kingdom," if the birds ever fled, according to Smithsonian magazine. However, with fewer breeders around to provide suitable specimens these days, the tower's staff installed a new aviary in 2018 in an attempt to start their own breeding program. The following spring, four new baby ravens were born, the first-time birds had hatched there in 30 years.
Here’s an uplifting anecdote all the way from India. When the leader of Piplantri, a small village in Rajasthan, India, lost his 16-year-old daughter in 2006, he decided to turn his grief into something beautiful. In order to ensure that the village treasured each baby girl (since daughters were not traditionally valued as much as sons), according to an article in The Guardian, he set up an initiative that sees that trees are planted every time a girl is born in the village. The new baby's parents also sign a legal affidavit confirming their daughter will receive an education and will not be married before she is of legal age. As of 2018, 350,000 trees had been planted. Sounds like a good practice for all parts of the globe.
The most unselfish inventor award of all time must go to Dr. Jonas Salk who invented the polio vaccine. He could have patented it and made an estimated $7 billion, according to Forbes, but instead, he chose not to do that. On April 12, 1955, when CBS's Edward R. Morrow asked the scientist who owned the rights to the vaccine, Salk replied, "Well, the people, I would say. There is no patent. Could you patent the sun?"
Donating blood is a simple act that can save so many lives, but once you donate, you never know if your blood has made a difference in someone’s life. However, in Sweden, those who donate blood are made aware of how their good deed has helped because any time someone's donation is used, that person will receive a text letting them know that they've helped save a life. Now that is an awe-inspiring use of texting!
And to end this hopefully feel better column, here’s the best advice of all whenever you start to feel inadequate, lonely, or depressed. Remember that you're made of actual stardust. "Everything we are and everything in the universe and on Earth originated from stardust, and it continually floats through us even today," Iris Schrijver, professor of pathology at Stanford University, told National Geographic. "It directly connects us to the universe, rebuilding our bodies over and again over our lifetimes."
I feel better already knowing that stardust is somewhere on me.
Peg DeMarco is a Morganton resident who writes a weekly features column for The News Herald. Contact her at pegdemarco@earthlink.net.
