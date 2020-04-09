“Essential”. It’s a word we’ve all been hearing a lot lately. There are questions and debates about who is essential, what goods and services are essential, and what trips are essential. For rescue organizations, things we consider essential are now on hold or have become unavailable or hard to find. Adoptions have been placed on hold for some organizations. For others, adoptions have slowed as people stay at home due to guidelines and orders put in place to try and keep everyone safe. Pet food is becoming harder to find as consumers stockpile goods. Spay and neuter surgeries are now considered elective procedures at many clinics.
What does this mean for the animal welfare movement? If adoptions stop, rescues cannot take in more pets in need of a home. As pet food becomes hard to find, rescues and shelters have to search to find what they need, making choices to buy whatever they can find. Many pets are on special diets and may become sick if they are not on the right food. Nonprofits, unable to hold fundraising events, struggle to find new ways to meet their financial needs. As people lose their jobs, they may have trouble purchasing food for their pets or procuring veterinary services. This adds to the burden of rescues and assistance programs who try to help meet the needs of the community.
As low cost spay and neuter clinics temporarily shut down, there will likely be more accidental and unwanted litters born, creating even greater burden to rescues and shelters already scrambling to find placements.
Our community has made great progress toward becoming No Kill. In the midst of this epidemic crisis, we cannot afford to drop the ball or lose momentum. I am excited to see how engaged our community has become over the past year and a half and I believe we have enough passion and ingenuity to carry us through this difficult part of the journey. We will keep doing what we can do, while doing our best to keep everyone safe.
Two main resolutions of the No Kill Movement are helping provide services to the community that keep pets in their homes and out of the shelter system and preventing unwanted and accidental litters by promoting spay and neuter.
Assistance with pet food is one way to keep pets in the home. Burke County Animal Services has started a community food bank and The Outreach Center also provides food from their Pet Pantry, while supplies last. Other organizations provide pet food on a case-by-case basis.
Assistance with veterinary costs is another way to help keep pets in their home. Several organizations in the area provide for this need, when they have the funding. There are also financial programs available for pet owners to help fund veterinary costs.
Right now, with limited access to low-cost spay and neuter and limited housing for additional pets, education for pet owners and the community should be a top priority. This is something we can do while keeping our distance from each other. Valuable educational resources can be found online. Alley Cat Allies, ASPCA, Best Friends Animal Society, and the Family Dog websites are great places to start. Another thing we can do is to keep reminding people to keep their pets secure. This is the best tool a person has to keep their pets from producing more animals (assuming they are unaltered) and from needing expensive veterinary care in the event they are injured.
I hope you all will stay positive. No matter what, we can get through this. We have climbed many mountains before. We can think outside the box and do what needs to be done. Our community has shown itself to be strong. More people are aware and contributing their skills, time and effort to help save the lives of humans and animals alike. Do you have any ideas? Do you want to help? Reach out! Your help is essential!
Lori Rice is with A Better Life Animal Rescue.
