Burke County has reported another death associated with COVID-19, bringing the county’s death toll from the virus to 15.
The county also reported around lunchtime eight new positive cases of the virus.
Burke County Public Health said it was notified late Thursday of the COVID-19-associated death in the county.
The person was in their 80s and was hospitalized but died from complications associated with their underlying medical conditions, the health department said.
“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends of this individual,” said Rebecca McLeod, director of the Burke County Health Department. “It is imperative for residents to know that as more of the community begins to open, it is still important for these recommendations to become your new normal: Wear, a cloth face covering when out in public and cannot physically distance yourself from others, Wait at least six feet away from others and Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer if you do not have access to soap and water.”
Also on Friday, the county reported 259 positive cases of the novel virus, up from 251 cases on Thursday. Of those, the county reports that 97 people have recovered from the virus, while four remain hospitalized.
County health officials say the rise in cases is due to community spread and more testing.
On Friday, the state reported 728 deaths so far and 21,618 positive cases, with 568 currently hospitalized.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said it has started distributing a one-time supplemental payment to families enrolled in the Work First Cash Assistance program with one or more children. The payments are meant to help vulnerable families during the economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the state.
For general questions about COVID-19, contact the Burke County Public Information line at 828-764-9388 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at www.burkenc.org/COVID-19.
