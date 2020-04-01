In response to the recent stay-at-home order issued by N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper, and to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the city of Morganton has canceled its scheduled April 6 city council meeting.
There were no time-sensitive items to be considered at the April meeting. The council will take up any business at the May 4 meeting. The format of the May meeting will be decided at a later date. The public will be informed as the decisions are made.
Mayor Ronnie Thompson will address the community at 6 p.m. on Monday via CoMPAS Channel 2, the city’s Facebook page, as well as the city’s YouTube channel.
