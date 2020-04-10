As the state and the nation witness record number of unemployment applications as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, local residents are experiencing a range of difficulties throughout the process.
On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Labor announced the national unemployment insurance weekly claims for the week ending April 4, during which more than 6.6 million people filed initial unemployment claims.
According to Larry Parker, North Carolina Division of Employment Security government and public relations manager, the state applications have increased nearly sevenfold.
“We typically average 3,000 claims per week,” Parker said. “We are currently averaging 20,000 claims a day since March 16.”
In turn, many local residents are having trouble submitting their applications due to an overwhelmed system.
Matt Robillard is a customer service manager at Good’s Home Furnishings in Hickory. After his employer notified him of a furlough, he submitted his initial claim the week of March 18. He said it took him about five tries to process his initial claim.
“What was confusing me was they put an error message in yellow (on my application),” Matt said. “If you follow the instructions on the website, it says whenever there’s a delay, (the applicant) has to do something. So, I went through pages and pages of explanations, but I could never find what that particular error message meant.”
In North Carolina, online unemployment applications must be submitted through the Division of Employment Security (DES) website. However, Matt said the phone system, which he called “a nightmare” was even more difficult to navigate.
“The online system is a mess, but the phone system is worse,” Matt said. “On the online system, if you try to do your claim at 2 a.m., you can get through fairly quickly. But, if you try to access the system during a time when people with normal schedules are using it, even up until 10 p.m., it’s going to say you can’t connect or it will throw up an error message and you’ll have to back up and try again.”
Matt’s daughter Maddy, a student at Western Piedmont Community College, also submitted an online claim on March 30 after she was furloughed at her job at McCreary Modern, where she works as a machine operator. Maddy had an equally challenging experience submitting her application. She said it took her nearly two hours to submit her initial claim.
“(The system) would either kick me off or it would say my information was incorrect,” Maddy said.
Maddy said the dropdown menu to select her choices locked up on her and she would be exited from the application and forced to start anew.
“Every aspect of the website (is flawed),” Maddy said. “When I would go to log back in and pick up at a different time, it makes me restart the whole application. In the process, it will shut down and I’ll have to reboot and start from square one.”
The Robillards felt it would be unsafe to visit an office in person because that would be unsafe during the stay at home order. Still, she agreed with her father and said the phone service “isn’t even a logical option” because “you’ll never get a hold of somebody” to assist you.
“I think I’ve probably called that phone system 200 times,” Matt said. “Either the menu system doesn’t work — it will tell you to press ‘2’ and then I hit ‘2’ and it tells me I have chosen an incorrect option, and then hangs up on me. Other times, it will tell me that due to high volumes, no one can talk to me at this time, and then will hang up on me.”
The Robillards and Johnson also have had to file weekly certifications. Gov. Roy Cooper has advised people to select “yes” under the option that they have searched out work. Typically, this option is in place for claimants, but Cooper has advised this option as a workaround during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Elizabeth Johnson is a self-employed manicurist at My Nails Salon in Valdese. She first filed her initial claim three weeks ago using the online system, she said.
Johnson said she had problems trying to upload her Form 1099 tax form, which she said she has had to upload three separate times.
Similar to the Robillards, Johnson said she receives a message that says, “pending resolution”. Johnson agreed with the Robillards about their experiences with the phone system. Her experience trying to reach a resolution through the phone system “has been awful,” Johnson said.
“Even when you try to call to try to get someone on the phone to figure out what’s going on or how much longer it’s going to be (until I get a payment), you can’t get in,” Johnson said.
Johnson said she also receives a message saying, “Our call volumes are too high. Please try again later,” and then is hung up on. She has tried to call “every day, at least two or three times a day,” which she estimates is at least 25 times total.
Still, she said she is yet to talk to a live person.
“I get angry,” Johnson said. “I understand everybody else is out here going through the same thing and is getting the same runaround that I get, but still it’s frustrating. It makes you wonder, ‘Is there anybody working?’”
On Wednesday, Parker told The News Herald DES has plans to institute the following plans to address the long wait times and the overwhelmed system:
» Hiring 50 new staff members.
» Adding 100 staff from Division of Workforce Solutions Career Centers.
» Contracting with an additional 200-person call center.
» Adding computer servers to ensure capacity for large number of people filing online.
» Doubling printing and mail capacity to ensure timely delivery of documents.
» Purchasing more than 500 new computers and other equipment so employees in the office and at home can work to process claims.
According to Parker, these new practices will ensure DES will have more than 850 people working to process unemployment claims and get payments out the door.
Furthermore, on Thursday Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order which “will get more unemployment claims processed faster” by makes it easier for employers to file a batch of claims on behalf of their employees, or what’s known as an attached claim. The order will temporarily eliminate hurdles faced by employers in order to distribute benefits faster.
Cooper said DES has accepted 497,000 unemployment claims since March 16, and has distributed $40.3 million.
