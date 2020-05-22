Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... SOUTH CENTRAL CALDWELL COUNTY IN WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA... EAST CENTRAL BURKE COUNTY IN WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL NOON EDT SATURDAY. * AT 1145 PM EDT, RAINFALL ACCUMULATIONS OF 4-8 INCHES SINCE MONDAY OVER THE HEADWATERS OF THE CATAWBA RIVER AND ASSOCIATED TRIBUTARIES HAS CAUSED HIGH FLOWS ALONG THE CATAWBA RIVER. AS THE FLOODWAVE PASSES THROUGH THE CATAWBA RESERVOIR CHAIN, POOL ELEVATIONS WILL RISE AND FALL IN SUCCESSION. DUKE ENERGY IS AGGRESSIVELY MOVING WATER THROUGH THE RIVER SYSTEM IN ORDER TO MANAGE THE HEAVY RAINFALL. AS A RESULT, LAKE RHODHISS IS ABOVE FULL POOL AND WATER IS SPILLING OVER THE DAM. LAKE LEVELS HAVE CRESTED AND ARE EXPECTED TO GRADUALLY FALL THROUGH TONIGHT. THEREFORE, A FLOOD ADVISORY HAS BEEN EXTENDED FOR NUISANCE FLOODING AND WILL REMAIN IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING OR UNTIL THE FLOODWAVE HAS PASSED. * AS OF 1130 PM THURSDAY, LAKE RHODHISS IS AT 102.5 FEET AND NEARLY STEADY. * ACTION/ADVISORY STAGE: 102.00 FEET. MINOR FLOOD STAGE: 104.00 FEET. FORECAST: DUKE ENERGY PROJECTS THE POOL TO GRADUALLY DECLINE THROUGH TONIGHT. IMPACTS: AT 103.0 FEET...ACTION/ADVISORY STAGE. NUISANCE FLOODING OF LOW-LYING AREAS INCLUDING RESIDENTIAL YARDS, DOCKS, AND BOAT- LAUNCH AREAS IS ONGOING. WATER MAY APPROACH STRUCTURES OFF OF CATAWBA AVE BELOW THE DAM AND OTHER AREAS UPSTREAM OF THE DAM. * FOR MORE INFORMATION ON LAKE LEVELS, PROJECTIONS, OR DAM RELEASES, PEOPLE ARE ENCOURAGED TO VISIT HTTP://LAKES.DUKE-ENERGY.COM OR CALL 1-800-829-5253. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BOATERS, FISHERMEN, KAYAKERS, AND OTHER LAKE USERS ARE ENCOURAGED TO EXERCISE CAUTION DURING ELEVATED LAKE LEVELS AND DOWNSTREAM RELEASES. AVOID AREAS ALONG THE STREAM BELOW DAMS RELEASING WATER. CAMPERS AND OTHER RESIDENTS ALONG THE LAKESHORE MUST BE PREPARED TO RETREAT TO HIGHER GROUND IF LAKE LEVELS CONTINUE TO RISE. STAY WEATHER AWARE, MONITOR LAKE LEVELS CLOSELY, AND HEED GUIDANCE FROM LOCAL OFFICIALS AND EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT. &&