As the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic continues to impact everyday life in the United States and around the globe, many restaurants, coffee shops, bars, breweries and wineries are reacting with increased sanitation, curbside service, meals for children out of school and more.
That includes at least 30 establishments in Burke County. This list of responses has been culled from Facebook posts, corporate announcements, emails and letters from chain officials to customers as of midday Monday.
» Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar: Statement by President John Cywinski said the chain is ramping up frequency of sanitizing high-touch areas. Employees are being educated on preventative measures recommended by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Carside To Go curbside service is available through mobile application and delivery options available through applebees.com.
» Blue 42’s Burger Bar and Wingery: Currently operating on normal hours, but employees are being screened daily by a licensed health care professional and restaurant has increased sanitation measures. For takeout, call 828-608-0835.
» Buck’s Pizza: Restaurant will begin offering curbside service. Customers can call when they arrive, and can pay by card over the phone. Restaurant sanitizing high contact surfaces beyond required levels.
» Buffalo Wild Wings: Email sent to Blazin’ Rewards members said stores will remain open, but chain has convened an internal Coronavirus Preparedness Task Force to monitor circumstances and contact government officials. Rigorous standard and added cleaning procedures being reinforced.
» Burger King: BK is increasing frequency of cleaning procedures and meeting with delivery partners to make sure they can handle increased demand.
» Catawba Brewing Co.: Brewery will continue operating on normal hours while following all suggested CDC precautions. Asheville, Charlotte and Charleston, S.C., locations offering curbside pickup with details to come for Morganton location.
» Chick-fil-A: Temporarily closing dining room seating to help limit person-to-person contact. Some restaurants may only offer service through drive-thrus, while others may be able to offer takeout, delivery or mobile order options.
» Cook Out: Modifying some operational procedures. Drive-thru hours will remain the same, but stores with lobbies (Morganton’s does not have one) may change hours, restrict table seating to encourage social distancing, modify drink refill service and distribute utensils, napkins and sauces from employees only. Cook Out will strictly require employees who are not feeling well to stay home.
» Fatz Café: Letter from COO Pete Pascuzzi to customers said chain is requiring all kitchen staff members to wear gloves, washing hands in between changing pairs. Handwashing, touch surface cleaning and restaurant sanitizing increased. Employees showing symptoms not allowed to work. Call-in curbside option available.
» Fonta Flora Brewery: Morganton location will start serving beer in compostable plastic cups. Extensive hand-washing instructions issued to all employees.
» Friday Friends Restaurant: Offering free item from kids’ menu and drink to any K-12 student from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, now through March 27. Curbside service available by calling 828-430-3024 to order and calling again upon arrival. Special parking spots near front door.
» Golden Corral Buffet and Grill: Chain is considering altering operating hours, dining room seating, menu offerings and service style. Call local restaurant at 828-475-6366 for up-to-date changes.
» Granny’s Country Kitchen: Free kids meal or sandwich (ham or turkey and cheese) with chips and small drink offered during to K-12 students during suspension of school. Curbside service available by calling in order and calling again upon arrival. Restaurant partnering with DoorDash for delivery. Enhanced cleaning measures include hand sanitizing stations, removal of bulk condiments from tables and implementation of single-use condiments and increased sanitation.
» Hot Shots Espresso: Stressing proper sanitation by wiping down all equipment and surfaces with antibacterial products.
» Jessica’s Mediterranean and American Eatery: Curbside service available by calling in order and calling upon arrival. Cleaning measures enhanced.
» Lake James Cellars Winery: Winery will begin doing tastings in disposable cups. Individual portions of palate cleansers bagged in advance. Disposable wine lists to be printed. Hand sanitizer, tissues and trash cans readily available to customers and employees. Cleaning measures increased.
» Levee Brewery & Pub: Maintaining regular hours but have increased cleaning and sanitation measures and continue to follow CDC and NC Department of Health guidelines. Patrons can opt for plastic cups instead of glass. To-go growler fills also are offered.
» Little Caesars: Statement by President and CEO Dave Scrivano said chain is reinforcing training for employees on cleanliness and sanitation. Touchless options offered for both carry-out by scanning phone at Pizza Portals in lobbies and by delivery through driver instructions on the mobile application to leave pizza at the door. Delivery drivers issued sanitation supplies.
» Mountain Burrito: Operating as takeout only. Hours and menu not changing.
» Old World Baking Company: Store keeping red sanitizer bucket or sanitizer spray bottle and paper towels by iced tea urns. Soda and coffee cup lids moved to employee area to be handed to customers. Customers asked to leave own mugs at home and use store’s cups. Curbside service available by calling and paying with credit card, then parking out front or on Faet Street side. Cleaning and handwashing measures enhanced. For schoolchildren, store offering free small sandwich (cheese or peanut butter and jelly) and small drink.
» Pelican’s SnoBalls: Monitoring areas and situations where large groups gather. Employees instructed to increase housekeeping and sanitation.
» Pizza Hut: Letter from President Kevin Hochman to customers said chain has increased cleaning procedures in stores. New procedures for contactless delivery have been implemented for customers who indicate in special instructions section on online delivery that they want pizza left at their door. Delivery drivers encouraged to reemphasize cleaning and hygiene, including disinfecting delivery bags.
» Reece Winery: More tables set up at Monday night event to keep people farther apart and break taken every hour to sanitize and wash hands.
» Smoothie King: Facebook post encourages customers to skip crowds and boost immune system by ordering $5 Immune Builder smoothie on the chain’s mobile application.
» Swede’s Café: Curbside pickup available by calling 828-544-5696 to place order and pulling up to back door.
» Taco Bell: Letter from CEO Mark King to customers said Taco Bell is equipping restaurants to serve customers by drive-thru or delivery only, where necessary. Chain could close dining rooms to enable social distancing.
» Tex’s Fish Camp: Taking suggestions from customers on Facebook. Curbside service already offered.
» The Pie Hole Pizza and Subs: Said it has increased cleaning and sanitation procedures. Parents concerned about feeding children can speak to the manager and The Pie Hole will provide a free kid’s meal.
» Timberwoods Family Restaurant: Offering free item from kids’ menu and drink to any K-12 student from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, now through March 27. Curbside service available by calling in order to 828-433-1767 and calling again upon arrival.
» Twin Brothers Pizza Co.: Curbside service available by calling in order and calling upon arrival.
» Waffle House: Chain is increasing sanitization of all service items (condiment bottles; salt, pepper and sugar shakers; menus); customer tables, countertops and seats; and touchscreens, counters, doors, handicap rails, restrooms, jukeboxes and waiting chairs. Customers asked to assist by waiting until areas are cleaned to sit down. To-go orders available at any time.
» Zaxby’s: Morganton store offering free meals of kiddie chicken fingers and 12-ounce drink for Pre-K through 12th-grade students from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. through March 20. Effective Tuesday, service is drive-thru only, including free kids' meals. Online ordering, use of mobile application and contactless payment encouraged to promote social distancing.
