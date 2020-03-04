VALDESE — The building sits in the heart of downtown Valdese and over the years has served as a location of numerous banks including Wachovia, First Union and Wells Fargo.
But the high-profile building has been sitting vacant since Wells Fargo decided to close up shop in October.
Having a building in downtown sitting vacant because the bank is hanging onto its lease is not something town officials are happy about.
Valdese Mayor Chip Black said, “We don’t like having empty buildings in our downtown space. We’ve done such a good job with keeping the buildings occupied with retail and service businesses.
“It’s disheartening to have a building downtown that is empty.”
The only bank left in Valdese is First Citizens Bank.
Black said he and others had a roundtable discussion about the building and thought maybe the town could use that building, possibly even put the police department in it because it’s next door to the current police building. He said the town manager, Seth Eckard, contacted the bank to see if the building was available and was told no.
The town also holds its Family Friday Night summer concert series in the parking lot.
The bank told Eckard it was keeping the lease, Black said.
Black said his guess is Wells Fargo doesn’t want another bank to come in and be able to access that building.
Josh Dunn with corporate communications for Wells Fargo said the bank is maintaining its ATM at this location to help them meet customers’ financial needs after The News Herald asked him if the bank is maintaining the lease to keep out competitors.
He said the bank’s lease contract covers the entire premises, including the building, parking lot and the ATM.
Dunn said Wells Fargo does not own the building but does plan to keep its lease, which runs for a couple more years.
Dunn said the bank will monitor the number of transactions at the ATM and, if necessary, make adjustments to best meet its customers’ needs.
He said the bank continually evaluates its branch network, and makes adjustments based on customer use, market factors, economic trends and competitor actions. That process leads to both expansion and consolidations, Dunn said. That’s the same thing Dunn told The News Herald last year when it was announced the Valdese branch of Wells Fargo would close.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.