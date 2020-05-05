Three years ago, Daniel Nieft, who is now a fifth grader at Mull Elementary School, could have asked for anything for his birthday, but what he wanted most was to help others in need.
On that birthday, he planted a garden at his house to grow food for those in need and each year since then he has replanted and made the project a tradition.
Brian Nieft, Daniel’s father said, “He said I want a garden to feed the homeless people.”
“His dad and I thought that was really sweet, but we waited a couple weeks and we asked him again what he wanted for his birthday in June, but what he wanted never waivered,” Stephanie Nieft, Daniel’s mother said.
In this year’s garden he plans to harvest peppers, squash, watermelon and zucchini. Daniel will donate it to Burke United Christian Ministries. He has also had some help planting the garden from his younger brother, Miles, who is in the third grade at Mull Elementary.
“I just like it because some people can’t really buy food like we do sometimes," Daniel said. "It is kind of hard for them and they struggle to get food. It just felt right to do it. I want to help people.”
He hopes this act of kindness will spread to others including his friends at school, who he misses during the school closure. When they have gone to deliver the food to BUCM, Daniel said they are very appreciative and he is just happy to see all the smiles.
“I applaud Daniel and how he is spending his time wisely and helping to impact others positively," Burke County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Larry Putnam said. "This is just one example of how we can all work together in our own way to make our community a better place, especially during this global crisis. I encourage other students to find ways to positively impact our community while staying safe and healthy.”
