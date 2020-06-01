Burke County Public Schools will transition to its summer feeding program starting Tuesday.
The school system announced over the weekend that grab-and-go meals will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays this summer in the car rider lines at five different local schools.
Schools participating in the summer feeding program include:
» East Burke Middle School, 3519 Miller Bridge Road, Connelly Springs
» George Hildebrand Elementary School, 8078 George Hildebrand School Road, Connelly Springs
» Mountain View Elementary School, 805 Bouchelle St., Morganton
» Table Rock Middle School, 1585 N.C. Highway 126, Morganton
» Valdese Elementary School, 298 Praley St. N.W., Valdese
BCPS announced it also will offer a mobile food program on Tuesdays and Fridays at three other locations throughout Morganton.
Those spots include:
» Hillcrest Elementary School (11 a.m.; back parking lot on apartment complex side), 201 Tennessee St., Morganton
» PPG Paints store (11:45 a.m.), 511 Burkemont Ave., Morganton
» Walker Road Baptist Church (12:30 p.m.), 100 Walker Road, Morganton
For the week of July 4, BCPS announced it will hand out seven days’ worth of meals on Tuesday, June 30.
Those who have questions or comments should contact BCPS by phone at 828-433-8047.
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
