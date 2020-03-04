Three people are facing drug charges after separate investigations by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 17.
Gloria Lynn Hensley, 53, of 4439 Sugar Loaf Road in Morganton, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine after a brief investigation at her home, according to a release from BCSO.
Detectives seized a trafficking amount of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia from Hensley, the release said.
Hensley isn’t the only one facing charges from the investigations Feb. 17.
Joseph Cory Choate, 38, of 111 Main St. in Granite Falls, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, according to a different BCSO release.
The detectives seized methamphetamine from Choate at 3409 Evans Drive in Connelly Springs, according to release said.
A third person is facing charges from another Feb. 17 investigation.
Nicole Renee Howard, 38, of 7871 Young Road in Hickory, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, according to another BCSO release.
Methamphetamine was seized from Howard after a brief investigation at 51 39th St. NW in Hickory, the release said.
Howard and Choate both had their bonds set at $3,000 secured. Hensley’s bond was set at $10,000 secured. All three have court dates set for March 11.
There was no mug shot available for Hensley, the release said.
