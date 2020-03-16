Public fingerprinting has been suspended for two weeks in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, public fingerprinting will be suspended for at least two weeks.
On March 30, officials will re-examine the situation and hope to be able to offer all services again, the release said.
This isn’t the first suspension BCSO has made in response to COVID-19.
A Friday release announced that visitation at the Burke County Jail would be limited.
Visitation of those in custody, programs involving people coming inside the jail and religious services all are included in the suspension, the Friday release said.
Remote visitation and attorney visits still will be available at the jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.