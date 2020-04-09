DURHAM — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina announced it will speed up payments to providers as they deal with potential short-term cash flow challenges from COVID-19.
The company is also fast-tracking proactive steps to support hospitals, physicians, nurses and thousands of other health care providers across North Carolina as they mount a heroic response to COVID-19.
“The COVID-19 pandemic requires everyone in the health care community to work together and do their part,” said Rahul Rajkumar, chief medical officer at Blue Cross NC. “For Blue Cross NC, supporting our members means supporting our frontline health care providers.
“The steps we’re taking will increase cash-flow, remove administrative tasks and reduce strain on the system. We will continue to respond to this crisis to best serve our members and support doctors, nurses and hospitals.”
Blue Cross NC has put the following measures into place to assist doctors, hospitals and other health care providers:
» Speeding payments to providers: Blue Cross NC is enhancing its claims payment processes to speed payments to providers to help alleviate revenue and potential short-term cash flow challenges during the pandemic. These measures mean that 90 percent of claims will be paid within 14 days. A significant portion of these will be paid in seven days or less.
» Removing administrative tasks to ensure access and speed up care: North Carolina hospitals are anticipating a surge of patients in the next two weeks during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. In response, Blue Cross NC has suspended many administrative requirements, such as prior authorization for acute inpatient hospitalization, so that hospitals can ensure access to care for the maximum number of patients, regardless of a COVID-19 diagnosis. Blue Cross NC is not requiring prior approval for any medically necessary services if a patient is diagnosed with COVID-19.
» Reinforcing the health care workforce: Blue Cross NC is speeding its credentialing process to help meet the demand for clinicians related to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will credential physicians and physician assistants applying due to COVID-19 treatment needs within 72 hours of receipt of the necessary application, consistent with the North Carolina Medical Board’s processes.
» Offering paid time off for medical staff: Blue Cross NC is offering two weeks of paid time off for its medical staff to volunteer to help with COVID-19 care.
In addition to the above measures, Blue Cross NC has already taken the following steps:
» Reducing strain on the health care system and making it easier to care for patients: Blue Cross NC was one of the first payers in the country to expand virtual care to pay providers the same for visits by video or phone that we pay for in-office visits. This includes all specialties and all services that can be delivered through telehealth, regardless of whether it may be related to COVID-19.
» Paying at parity supports providers financially as they make use of virtual encounters and allows them to continue to practice and see patients.
» The expanded use of virtual visits protects other patients, clinicians and staff by minimizing the spread of infection and easing the burden on emergency departments.
» Virtual care reduces administrative costs and the need for personal protective equipment.
» Eliminating cost barriers to COVID-19 treatment: Blue Cross NC is waiving all member cost-sharing for COVID-19 testing, screening and treatments for patients diagnosed with the disease.
» Blue Cross NC is reimbursing providers directly, including the full amount of members’ cost-share, at Blue Cross NC’s in-network or Medicare rates for treatments related to COVID-19 if a member is diagnosed with the virus. It calls on out-of-network providers to accept our payment in full and to work together to shield North Carolinians from financial harm.
» By paying directly for COVID-19 related treatments, it is ensuring providers are paid 100 percent of the allowed amount for care. This eliminates the need for provider debt collection and write-offs for nonpayment for patient cost-share.
» Protecting medication supplies: Blue Cross NC has put measures in place to help protect the availability of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine. This ensures that prescribers have access to needed medications, whether for COVID-19 or existing medical conditions, as they’re evaluated for effectiveness for COVID-19.
» Providing the right information to act quickly: Blue Cross NC offers easy access to the information providers need. We want all providers to focus on delivering the best possible care with minimal burdens. Blue Cross NC has launched a provider website with detailed guidance and resources, including FAQs, presentations and webinars. It has also worked with health systems to promote the first right step for members seeking care.
Blue Cross NC has already taken multiple steps to help members during the public health crisis, including waiving cost-sharing for testing and treatment related to COVID-19, expanding virtual care coverage, and increasing access to medication. Details on these measures can be found at bluecrossnc.com/coronavirus.
