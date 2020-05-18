A new company is planning to open in Burke County and hire more than 200 workers in the next five years.
Burke County commissioners are expected to hold a public hearing and decide Tuesday on economic incentives for the company, whose name has not been revealed yet. It is being called Project Refresh.
Alan Wood, president and CEO of Burke Development Inc., told commissioners during their pre-agenda meeting that he has been working on the project with the company since September.
The company plans to move into the former Ice River Springs building on Ceramic Tile Drive in Morganton. It plans to put in new production lines and invest around $18.5 million, on top of the purchase price, and create 226 jobs over five years, Wood said. The jobs created, on average, will be above the county average salary of $36,801, Wood said.
Wood said the company wants to be in operation by late fall or early winter.
The county has applied to the state for a $500,000 Building Reuse grant. A 5 percent local match is required for the grant, which would be split between the county and city of Morganton, according to information from the county. Each of the two local governments would be responsible for $12,000, the information says.
In addition, a $500,000 One NC grant application is being submitted on behalf of the company. The grant would require a 50 percent local match.
The match would come from the county and city as an economic development incentive equivalent to 60 percent of the taxes paid on the new taxable investment for five years, according to information from the county. Based on the estimated investment and the county’s current tax rate, the county’s portion would be $77,145 annually for five years or $385,725 in total, the county says.
With a current tax rate of 57 cents, Morganton’s portion of the incentive would be $63,270 per year, or $316,350 in total, according to the county.
In addition to the company’s investment, the incentives are also based on the company creating at least 151 new full-time jobs by the end of 2022, according to the county.
The county commissioner meeting on Tuesday will be held electronically on the Zoom meeting platform and start at 6 p.m. County residents can watch and/or listen to the meeting by joining the Zoom platform by computer or telephone (contact Kay Draughn, Clerk to the Board, at 828-764-9354 or kay.draughn@burkenc.org for connection credentials by 4 p.m. on Tuesday; or by Watching the livestream on the county’s YouTube channel at BurkeCountyNC; or watch the recorded meeting on COMPAS Cable channel 2 and Spectrum Cable channel 192.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.