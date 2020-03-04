It’s the smoothest election Debbie Mace has seen in her 14 years as director of the Burke County Board of Elections.
That’s something she chalked up to new voting machines the county launched for the 2020 primary.
Burke County dropped $606,551.19 on the machines, according to a previous News Herald article.
“The machines have been wonderful,” Mace said. “The voters have expressed that they really like them, and the poll workers are really impressed with them.”
She said the board of elections was proud to have that kind of equipment to handle elections.
Mace said the machines streamlined the process of loading election results.
“We used to have to count every iVotronic,” Mace said. “That was one of the hardest processes and time consuming after you’re already tired.”
Having paper ballots helped make the election process easier too, she said.
“It’s a lot easier with paper ballots because we coded by precinct, which means every precinct got their own ballots and that was it,” Mace said.
One-stop early voting was a little tricky, she said.
“I had to make sure we had paper ballots from all 33 precincts at every site in five different styles,” Mace said. “That’s 165 ballot styles. That’s a little tricky, but we worked through it well.”
She said poll workers told her they enjoyed working this year’s election.
“A lot of them told me they thoroughly enjoyed this one-stop more than any they had worked,” Mace said. “All this would surprise you being new equipment.”
Tuesday night, Mace expected elections workers would get home earlier than they ever had — even with the delay the North Carolina Board of Elections put on releasing election results because of issues in Bertie and Forsyth counties.
“I’m ready for my bowl of cereal, a shower and to get in my bed,” Mace said with a laugh.
