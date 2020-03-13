Those who have upcoming court proceedings could see their cases continued for at least 30 days as the judicial system responds to the novel coronavirus.
Chief Justice Cheri Beasley announced in a press conference Friday that most court proceedings will be continued for at least 30 days in both district and superior courts. The order will be effective Monday.
Some exceptions were made to that order.
McKinley Wooten, director of the N.C. Administrative Office of the courts, said that preliminary court proceedings, like first appearances, bond hearings and probable cause hearings, all would proceed as scheduled.
Domestic violence victims also still will have access to the court system, as domestic violence protective orders will continue to be processed, Wooten said.
Some juvenile proceedings will continue, and proceedings that are conducted in front of clerks of court, like estates administrations, guardianships and commitments will continue, Wooten said.
Magistrates also will continue to issue warrants and perform marriages.
Judges are being encouraged to use their discretion when it comes to the setting of proceedings, Wooten said. That means some proceedings may be moved to webcam or telephone hearings.
Ongoing trials, like that of Darius King, whose trial for murder began Monday, will continue, Beasley said.
A helpline is expected to be made available Friday afternoon for anyone with questions about the order, Beasley said.
More information will be published as it becomes available.
