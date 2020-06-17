Burke County’s property tax rate again will remain the same after the board of commissioners approved, with a 3-2 vote, the 2020-21 fiscal year budget at Tuesday night’s meeting.
In the budget, the property tax rate of 69.5 cents per $100 of value remains in place.
Anticipated revenues from property taxes total $49,310,000. That’s more than half of an anticipated $90,126,090 total revenue for the general fund, which is balanced out by an equal dollar amount of anticipated expenditures from the general fund.
Commissioners Wayne Abele and Maynard Taylor were the dissenters in the budget vote, while Chairman Johnnie Carswell, Vice Chairman Scott Mulwee and Jeff Brittain carried the majority.
Abele has not voted in favor of a county budget since 2016, when he was the chairman of the board, and Taylor has not done so since 2014, when he was the commissioners’ vice chairman. Both also voted “no” in 2019, both were absent in 2018, and Taylor voted “no” and Abele was absent in 2017. Taylor also voted “no” in both 2016 and 2015.
For the 2020-21 budget, Abele said his main sticking points were the county’s inaction on the former Burke-Catawba District Confinement Facility building and the tax rate.
“I don’t want to beat this horse to death, but looking again at the cost of the new jail, it seems to me that we could have done something that this board hasn’t done in years and years and drop the tax rate for our citizens,” Abele said. “It probably doesn’t mean a lot to a lot of our citizens, but for the people who are on a fixed income, it means a lot to them, the pennies that can be saved.
“The other thing is we’ve got the old jail sitting vacant. We’ve been told that we’ve got various entities looking at that jail for different things. We tell them what a great physical plan it is and what it is, but apparently it wasn’t good enough for our prisoners here in Burke County. It may be good enough for the people we are trying to present this building to, but it doesn’t seem to be the great thing for our prisoners. I thought it was a fine facility for our prisoners.”
Taylor joined Abele in criticizing the tax rate, saying that the commissioners have reneged on their promise to the taxpayers to drop the rate back to past levels, a promise that he said was made when the tax rate first was raised several years ago during times of economic recession.
He also was critical of what he described as the county’s overspending and made claims that he had not received as much as 95 percent of the information he had requested during the budget planning period, likening it to kidney stones.
“I’ve had a lot of pain in the past two weeks. Almost unbearable pain,” Taylor said. “But it pains me even more that you request public information ... and I have received maybe 5 percent of the information I have requested.”
Courthouse Square lease amendment
Commissioners unanimously passed an amendment drafted by County Attorney J.R. Simpson and Louis Vinay, attorney for the city of Morganton, on the city’s 25-year 2008 Historic Burke County Courthouse Square lease of county property.
The city has development plans for its leased property on the square that adjoin the courthouse property that include an amphitheater and bathrooms on Morganton’s adjoining property and steps beside the amphitheater that would encroach on the courthouse property. The plan also calls for grading, tree removal and sidewalk replacement.
The county is approving the plan because it includes no permanent buildings on the courthouse property and comes at no cost to the county. The county also will incur no cost for the city’s plans for two soil borings.
Morganton also wants to make substantial repairs to the rock wall surrounding the courthouse property at a cost of $20,000. According to the lease, the county is obligated to contribute half of the cost of any expense greater than $5,000. The county is agreeing to pay its $10,000 contribution to the rock wall repair with the stipulation that it will end its obligation to participate in the repairs, and that any future repairs will be the sole responsibility and expense of the city.
The amendment also says that Morganton has assured the county that its plan meets all historic property limitations. All improvements in the plan will be properly maintained by the city. And the county also will hold no liability in the construction process or the use of the improvements.
BCPS surplus property
For the second time, the commissioners tabled the sale of surplus property of Burke County Public Schools including four parcels making up the former Rutherford College Elementary School, the former Chesterfield Elementary School property, the former Morganton Junior High School property (which BCPS previously had said in 2018 would be its new central office) and a sliver of property across from Freedom High School.
At the behest of public speakers representing both Rutherford College and Chesterfield, as well as phone callers from whom both Abele and Taylor said they had heard, the commissioners will delay the sale to give the communities more time to negotiate with the Burke County Board of Education about purposes for the property or sales that would redirect use or money back to the respective communities themselves.
The item of business will appear again on the commissioners’ August meeting agenda.
CHS Blue Ridge bonds
The commissioners also unanimously approved the issuance of bonds from Wisconsin-based Public Finance Authority to Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge not to exceed $125 million.
Those funds will be used for various projects at both CHS’ Morganton and Valdese campuses, said Thom Eure Sr., vice president of corporate services for the organization. The county will not have any liability for paying back the bond debt.
