Burke County is lagging behind the state and nation in census responses as of March 29.
Data provided by the NC Data Coalition shows that just 29.1 percent of Burke County households have responded to the census. That’s just below the state’s 30 percent tally, and coming up short of the nationwide tally of 33 percent.
Rus Scherer, human resources director for the city of Morganton, spoke to The News Herald on Friday about the importance of responding to the census.
“So much of this, the importance of it, is to make sure Burke County gets its fair share of resources,” Scherer said.
There are multiple ways the census helps the county secure resources, Scherer said.
“Both from the government sector and federal funding, as well as letting businesses know what we have here to help them determine if this is a place that they want to come do business, either for manufacturing or selling of goods,” he said. “To let anyone know who’s here is of vital importance for the next 10 years.”
Congressional representation is decided based on census responses, as well as funding for many programs that Burke County residents are impacted by.
“The census impacts how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding get allocated across more than 100 programs,” Scherer said. “This includes highway construction, education, medicare, the Head Start program, block grants for community mental health services and school lunches. All those decisions are made based on population.”
Some people avoid completing the census because they fear their response may be given to law enforcement or their landlord, but census responses are protected by federal law, Scherer said.
“The Census Bureau can only use your responses to produce statistics,” he said. “The Census Bureau is not permitted to publicly release your responses in anyway that could identify you or your household. Information cannot be shared with the immigration system, landlords, or other law enforcement agencies.”
The only requirement to be able to complete the census is to be living in the U.S.
“You do not have to be a registered voter or a U.S. citizen to participate in the census,” he said.
That’s a message the city and county both have been trying to push out to get people to respond to the census, Scherer said. The county libraries and senior centers were locations where people could complete the census, but with the COVID-19 pandemic closing both of those places, people won’t have as many options for completing it.
If someone does not self-report to the census, a census taker will come to their home between May and July to collect their response.
To complete the census, visit 2020census.gov, fill out and mail in the flier that the U.S. Census Bureau mailed out in March or call 844-330-2020. Phone lines are open every day from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m., according to the census website.
