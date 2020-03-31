Burke County Animal Services is asking for help to ensure its facility is not over-run with unwanted animals during the COVID-19 pandemic.
And it’s asking people to make a plan in case they get sick for their pets’ care.
Kaitlin Settlemyre, director of Burke County Animal Services, said the shelter is currently adhering to the recommendations put out by the National Animal Care and Control Association. The shelter, or center, is still operating by appointment only for essential business which includes adopting, fostering, appointments for fosters and visitation for animals in quarantine, she said.
Settlemyre said Animal Services currently has 35 animals in its care, with 33 of them in foster care. She said they are still looking for foster homes for two dogs, Rio and Kanga.
She said Animal Services is anticipating that it could quickly become overwhelmed unless it limits services to those who truly cannot care for their pets. Bringing in large numbers of animals would stretch capacity and resources to the point where adequate care could no longer be ensured, Settlemyre said.
Animal services posted two weeks ago that it would be limiting all operations to appointment-only to curb exposure to COVID-19.
The animal shelter, or center, has currently suspended its convenience owner-surrender program and is asking anyone who finds a stray animal that is not a danger to act as fosters, if able, while the shelter helps search for the animal’s family, Settlemyre said.
In preparation for an increase in COVID-19 cases and the hospitalization of people, BCAS has been collaborating with other county departments to support the animals of people who may require hospitalization, Settlemyre said. For people that do not have family or friends that can care for their pets during a hospitalization, the shelter will be providing temporary shelter of their pets, she said.
For people who may need to self-isolate or are quarantined after exposure to an infected person, animal services is working to support the co-housing of people with their pets in their homes by providing food and any other pet resources that may be needed, Settlemyre said.
The possibility of a crisis in the human health care system because of a rapid influx of patients beyond the capacity to provide care is very real at this time. Avoiding a parallel crisis in animal welfare is essential to protect community health and is in the best interest of all the individuals, humans and animals, involved, Settlemyre said.
“The support we have received this far has truly been amazing,” Settlemyre said. “This is a great time to foster or adopt a pet.”
She said animal services is still operating its “Dog’s Day Out” program, which welcomes members of the public to check a dog out to take them on a walk or have them accompany them at their home for a few hours. It also is distributing donated food and additional pet supplies, if needed, by families who have been financially affected by COVID-19, Settlemyre said.
“We have put this into place to help keep pets in their homes with their families during this time instead of feeling the need to surrender them over to the Animal Services Center,” Settlemyre said.
Animal Services is encouraging people to make a plan for who will care for their pets in the event they become sick and communicate it with those in the household.
Burke County Animal Services says:
𝟭. 𝗞𝗻𝗼𝘄 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗮𝗰𝘁𝘀: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no evidence that people can get COVID-19 from pets. The best place for your animal is inside the home they know and love. If you aren’t feeling well but are still able to provide care for your pet, please keep them at home with you where they’re most comfortable.
𝟮. 𝗜𝗳 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗱𝗼 𝗯𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝘁𝗼𝗼 𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝘁𝗼 𝗽𝗵𝘆𝘀𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗽𝗲𝘁 𝗼𝗿 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗻𝗲𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗯𝗲 𝗵𝗼𝘀𝗽𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗱, 𝘄𝗵𝗼 𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲 𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘆𝗼𝘂? Is there anyone else in your home who could help? Maybe a neighbor, friend, coworker or family member who could take them in? Even a groomer, day care or boarding facility may be able to help in your time of need with advance notice. But the most important thing you can do today is come up with two potential pet plans and talk directly with those people so they’re prepared in case they’re called to action.
𝟯. 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗮 𝗽𝗲𝘁 𝘀𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗹𝘆 𝗸𝗶𝘁. It may not seem necessary today, but we promise it will be hugely helpful if you find yourself in an emergency situation without the ability to track down the proper supplies. Your kit should include the following, as best as you’re able:
» Name and contact information for the person who can care for your pets
» Name and contact information for your back-up in case your go-to is no longer able to help
» Food, treats, a leash, a couple of toys and any other supplies necessary to care for your pet for at least two weeks
» A crate or carrier to transport your pet
» Vaccination records
» Collars with ID tags (and don’t forget to make sure your pet’s microchip information is up to date)
» Medications and prescriptions, along with a list of instructions
» Daily care instructions
» Contact information for your veterinary clinic
If an animal is in immediate danger or is posing a threat, please call Animal Control at 828-764-9512. If the animal is not in immediate danger and is not posing a threat, citizens should call BCAS at 828-764-9588 to schedule an appointment to bring the animal in.
Those in need of any supplies or resources due to loss of income, call BCAS at 828-764-9588.
The animal services shelter is open for its normal business hours and operating by appointments-only. Those interested in adopting, fostering, “Dog’s Day Out” or donating, call 828-764-9588 to schedule an appointment.
To see more, visit Burke County Animal Services’ Facebook page at www.facebook.com/burkecountyanimalservices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.