Burke County, as of Friday, still has no positive cases of COVID-19 but county officials, along with the city of Morganton and towns, declared a state of emergency as the threat of the novel virus looms.
Rebecca McLeod, director of Burke County Health Department, told the group of county, city and town leaders gathered on Friday that her department has sent off 47 test samples. Of those, 41 have been returned, which were all negative for COVID-19, she said. The state reported a total of 184 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, with Catawba County reporting its first case on Friday. The state says 5,276 have been tested in North Carolina with zero reported deaths so far.
Drew Thomas, vice president of Blue Ridge Medical Group, told the group that Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge has tested four in-patients and the four tests were negative for COVID-19.
McLeod said when someone is tested they are told to self-isolate until the test result returns.
While the Burke County Health Department had one testing kit by Thursday, it received more on Friday.
County officials said the health department received 48 test kits Friday but had to give eight back to a neighboring county that it had borrowed. That left Burke County with 41 test kits heading into the weekend.
McLeod and Thomas are part of the command team the county put together to address threats from COVID-19. The other team members are Mike Willis, emergency management director and fire marshal for the county, Greg Curry, emergency medical services director for the county; and Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisenant.
Several who spoke during the meeting said the country is in uncharted territory. Carswell said none of them have experienced a pandemic but assured attendees that Burke County has a plan in place to respond to the threat. Willis encouraged people to reach out to the elderly and make sure they have food, medicines and have what they need.
Willis also asked that people not to hoard supplies.
“If you don’t need it, don’t buy it,” he said. “You don’t need 400 rolls of toilet paper.”
McLeod said all of the agencies in the county, as well as the hospital system, are working together and that they know how to get things done. She reminded the group gathered that the area is in the middle of flu season and allergy season has kicked in. She said people aren’t tested for the novel virus unless they meet the criteria for testing.
The criteria to be tested for the virus are:
» Fever of 100.4 or more who has had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 patient within 14 days of symptom onset.
» Signs/symptoms of lower respiratory illness (e.g., cough, shortness of breath).
» Negative flu test.
» The recommendation of people older than 65 with a fever of 99.6 or higher from the Admiral of Public Health Commission.
The state-of-emergency declaration sets in motion the Burke County Emergency Operations Plan and all mutual-assistance compacts and agreements until the proclamation is rescinded. It also gives the county manager authority “to take such further action as is necessary to promote and secure the safety and protection of those dwelling in Burke County.”
Part of the state-of-emergency declaration authorized the county manager to approve emergency paid leave for Burke County employees who are diagnosed with COVID-19 or have been quarantined due to the virus.
Declaring a state of emergency allows local governments to recoup money spent in responding to the emergency, according to officials.
In response to the threat from COVID-19, the county also canceled a Board of Commissioners special meeting and the grand opening of the new sally port behind the courthouse, both scheduled for Tuesday.
Duke Energy announced that Saturday started with the company waiving late-payment fees and fees for returned payments for its electric and natural-gas customers until the national state of emergency is lifted. For residential customers, the company also will waive fees for credit and debit card payments, the company said.
The company also announced it will continue to read meters in most areas and send bills. Customers should pay what they can to avoid building up large balances that will be more difficult to pay off later, according to the company.
Last week, Duke Energy said it would discontinue service disconnections for unpaid bills, the company said.
A public-information line in Burke County has been opened from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Those with questions can call 828-764-9388. After hours, general questions can be directed to the N.C. Public Information Line at 866-462-3821.
