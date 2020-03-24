Two people in Burke County have tested positive for COVID-19.
At 6 p.m. today, Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod said she was notified by the North Carolina State Lab that two people tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19). One of those who tested positive is a Burke County resident and one is a resident of another county but both were tested in Burke County, according to information from the health department.
The two individuals are in isolation, according to the information. Public health will not identify any person who tests positive or provide information that may compromise their confidentiality as a matter of their personal safety, so individuals are not targeted, threatened or harassed, according to the information from the county health department.
“Please know that your public health and community partners have been planning and preparing for this reality and Public Health staff have begun their investigation and will be locating those close contacts to help contain the spread of the infection,” said a release from the health department. “The Burke County Health Department and County Emergency Management will keep the public informed by announcing any additional cases that may arise through our local media partners.”
A release from county officials said more cases are likely to be identified in Burke County. The Burke County Health Department is continuing to test individuals for COVID-19 that meet the state criteria for testing.
This case does not change any of the guidance issued by the state or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The county release said older adults, people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions (such as heart disease, lung disease, asthma, diabetes, etc) or a weakened immune system may be at a higher risk for more serious complications from COVID-19.
It is very important for those who are sick with COVID or any other infectious disease to isolate themselves at home until they are symptom-free. Coronavirus symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
“Each of us have a role to play to help slow the spread of this virus. Our role, as the situation continues to change, will be to continue to work very hard to get as much updated information out to you as possible to keep you informed, to test those that meet the state required criteria, and keep the community as safe as possible during this crisis,” the release from the county said. “Your role as a community, is to stay as calm as possible, check in on your family, friends and neighbors and help out as you can by dropping off food, calling to talk and stay connected, and continue to help support local businesses by getting take-out meals or ordering delivery. We all must work together for the true benefit of the community.”
If you have any further questions or need additional information, call the Burke County Public Information Line at 828-764-9388, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. and, after hours, the NC Public Information Line at 1-866-462-3821.
If you are having a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms listed for COVID-19.
