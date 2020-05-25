Burke County is in for another wet week, if the National Weather Service’s forecast is any indication.
Following a week where Foothills Action Network reported eight-day rainfall totals from area mesoscale networks of around six inches for most of Burke, north of nine inches in part of Morganton, and as much as 13.23 inches in the far northwestern part of the county near Jonas Ridge, the area is in for more rain throughout this week.
In fact, just as was the case last week, the NWS is calling for a shot at rain every day through at least this coming Sunday, including showers that were likely and thunderstorms that are possible Monday evening and overnight, prompting a hazardous weather outlook.
It warns of scattered-to-numerous showers and thunderstorms set to impact the western Carolinas and northeast Georgia. Locally heavy rainfall is expected in the slow-moving showers and thunderstorms. With the ground already saturated, the weather service said locations impacted by additional heavy downpours could see flooding and the thunderstorms could produce dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning.
The hazardous weather outlook remains in effect Tuesday and continues through Sunday.
“Wet weather will continue throughout the week,” the outlook read. “Moisture from a tropical source could arrive in the region on Wednesday, leading to additional heavy to excessive rainfall. With the ground already saturated, and many streams and creeks already running near bankfull, flooding could develop quickly from any additional heavy rainfall. Monitor the forecast closely throughout the week in case any flash flood watches are needed.”
Tuesday’s NWS forecast calls for a 40 percent chance of rain and patchy fog before 9 a.m., and then rain showers after that. New precipitation amounts of less than 1/10 inch are possible. On Tuesday night, the 40 percent chance of showers remains with another estimate of new rainfall of less than 1/10 inch.
On Wednesday, showers are likely with a 60 percent chance, and thunderstorms also are possible after 5 p.m. Wednesday night’s projections bring a 60 percent chance of likely showers and a possible thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a 50 percent opportunity for showers and thunderstorms afterward.
The Thursday outlook calls for a 50 percent chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. That night, there will be a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, dropping to a 30 percent chance of showers between midnight and 4 a.m.
Friday’s projections from the weather service include a 60 percent chance of likely showers, then a 60 percent chance of both showers and thunderstorms after 10 a.m. Friday night will bring a 60 percent chance of likely showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m., followed by a chance of showers between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.
On Saturday, showers and thunderstorms are likely with a 70 percent chance. The threat remains on Saturday night with a 40 percent chance of rain showers and thunderstorms.
Then on Sunday, there is a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Foothills Action Network’s forecast includes rain chance percentages of 40 on Tuesday, 60 on Wednesday, 70 on Thursday, 70 on Friday, 60 on Saturday and 30 on Sunday, with the chance of thunderstorms included every day except Wednesday.
Temperatures forecast by the NWS are expected to be a little warmer on average than last week, with highs of 74 degrees Monday, then 74 today, 72 on Wednesday, 81 on Thursday, 82 on Friday, 83 on Saturday and 76 on Sunday.
The overnight low Monday is 62, followed by lows of 61 tonight, 63 on Wednesday night, 65 on Thursday night, 64 on Friday night and 62 on Saturday night.
For a complete forecast from the National Weather Service, visit weather.gov. To see more information from Foothills Action Network, go to foothillsweathernetwork.com.
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
