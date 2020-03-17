In response to growing needs for child care for Burke County parents, Burke County Public Schools will open five daycare sites for children ages 5 through 12. Drexel, Hildebran, Mountain View, Salem and W.A. Young elementary schools will be the five sites and will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting Thursday.
“During this time of emergency and school closure, we realize day care is a need for some of our families,” according to an email from Public Relations Officer Cheryl Shuffler. “if you child is not currently enrolled in a Burke County Public Schools daycare site, registration will be available open and on site with immediate services available.”
Parents and guardians also will have flexibility in choosing their day care site.Children do not have to enrolled in one of these five schools to attend day care.
There will be mandatory monitoring of students’ health each day and staff will abide by the CDC recommendation and not keep more than 10 people in an area, according to Shuffler.
“This is a fluid situation and may change as needs arise and are assessed,” Shuffler said.
Those with questions regarding day care, can call 828-433-1493.
BCPS also announced that Hillcrest Elementary has been added to the list of schools serving breakfast and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Food will be available seven days a week during this time period.
For questions regarding food distribution, call 828-433-8047.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.