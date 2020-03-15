On Saturday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that starting Monday all North Carolina public schools would close for at least two weeks, leaving many local families wondering where their children will find a steady source of meals during the week.
On Sunday, Burke County Public Schools informed parents and guardians in a pre-recorded call sent out to students’ families that BCPS will offer free lunches to students from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:
» Hillcrest Elementary School, located at 201 Tennessee St. in Morganton
» Forest Hill Elementary, located at 304 Ann St. in Morganton
» Mountain View Elementary located at 805 Bouchelle St. in Morganton, and
» East Burke Middle School, located at 3519 Miller Bridge Rd. in Connelly Springs
These meals are available to anyone 18 years old or younger from any school. The meals will be “grab and go” and will be served through the car rider line. Students will not be asked to provide their names and, therefore, will not have to give their ID numbers, Public Relations Officer Cheryl Shuffler said Sunday evening in the phone call transcript.
Additionally, the school system will offer its supper program and provide a free dinner to students at Mountain View Elementary from 5-6:30 p.m. Students will be asked for their names at the supper program, Shuffler said.
“We understand that you have many questions and concerns, including how this affects our school calendar and meals for students,” according to a transcript of the phone call. “The Burke County Board of Education is meeting at noon on Monday to discuss all of this and more.”
While Shuffler said the school system will “know a lot more after Monday’s school board meeting,” she recognized that families of students are seeking answers during this difficult time, which was also addressed in the call.
“We already have contingency plans in place and we continue to meet with local and state health and education officials to receive advice and directives as we move forward,” the call said. “Once logistics are worked out and decisions are made, we will share them with you.”
Other local businesses offering free meals to students
In response to Burke County Public Schools’ two-week cancellation, a number of local businesses have stepped up to provide free lunches to children in need, including:
» Old World Baking Company will offer a free sandwich and drink to children throughout the two week closure at its location at 149 Main St. W in Valdese.
“We do not want any child to go hungry and we realize that many in our area depend on school to get a meal each day,” the company said in a Facebook post.
» Granny’s Country Kitchen in Hickory will offer a sandwich, chips and drink to all K-12 students at its location 2145 N. Center St. in Hickory.
“In response to Gov. Cooper’s suspension of school, we are committed to taking additional necessary steps to protect and assist our community,” the company said on its Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.