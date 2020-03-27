The Burke County Board of Commissioners has amended its state of emergency initially issued on March 20 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The amendment, issued Friday on the same day a third confirmed case of the virus was announced in the county, directs everyone within the geographical boundaries of Burke County to combat COVID-19 in the following ways:
» Avoid all outdoor activities considered to be high-risk (rock climbing, rappelling, swift-water boating or rafting, zip-lining) within Burke County, the Pisgah National Forest and the Linville Gorge Wilderness Area.
» Do not camp overnight in the Pisgah National Forest or Linville Gorge Wilderness Access.
» Avoid hiking or backpacking in unfamiliar territory.
» Continue to practice all COVID-19 preventative measures and social distancing.
» Limit visits to the Pisgah National Forest to day trips only.
» Walk, hike or backpack only on trails that are low-risk and personally known.
» Take extra provisions when walking, hiking or backpacking, and be prepared to stay longer than anticipated in the event of an emergency.
The proclamation from Commissioner Chairman Johnnie Carswell also directs that rentals of all lodging facilities, including Airbnb rentals, bed and breakfast rentals, VRBO vacation rentals by owners, campgrounds, timeshare units, condominiums and other rental programs and places where leases and rentals are for less than one month in duration be suspended until further notice to slow the spread of COVID-19 through human travel.
Hotels and motels are excluded from the directive, and exemptions are allowed for work-related stays, emergency facilities and homeless shelters.
The amendment notes that the combination of coronavirus limitations that are government- or self-imposed and recent “beautiful spring weather” has led citizens to spend more time outdoors, leading to record-high attendance at local, state and federal forest lands.
The proclamation goes on to say that human travel promotes the spread of COVID-19 and the presence of visitors in Burke County has the potential to exacerbate the spread of the virus and the anticipated strain caused by the virus on limited local health care facilities.
There also are a limited number of hospital, emergency medical and first-responder personnel who already are extremely busy caring for sick or injured people in addition to dealing with unprecedented coronavirus issues, the amendment says, and a wilderness rescue or medical event can last from a few hours up to several days depending on the exact location and circumstances, and it can exhaust a multitude of emergency services personnel and resources that are vital to combat COVID-19.
The proclamation says the Pisgah and Nantahala national forests are two of the most heavily visited national forests in the country, attracting more than 7.2 million visitors annually. Burke County has almost 49,000 acres of land that are administered by the U.S. Forest Service, including the Pisgah National Forest, as well as two state parks and numerous local parks.
A portion of Burke County, the amendment says, particularly the Linville Gorge Wilderness Area located in the Pisgah National Forest, is extremely remote with zero-to-limited services (trail markers, restroom facilities, drinkable water), has extremely challenging terrain for emergency personnel and can be “very hazardous” even for the most experienced outdoor enthusiasts. There are hundreds of miles of trails and open forest roads in Burke County, and the limited services provided at the federal trailheads and campgrounds already have been closed.
All the provisions of the original state of emergency declaration still are in full force and effect, Carswell said. It enacted the Burke County Emergency Operations Plan and all mutual-assistance compacts and agreements until the proclamation is rescinded. It also gave the County Manager Bryan Steen authority “to take such further action as is necessary to promote and secure the safety and protection of those dwelling in Burke County.”
Part of the state of emergency declaration authorized the county manager to approve emergency paid leave for Burke County employees who are diagnosed with COVID-19 or have been quarantined due to the virus.
Declaring a state of emergency allowed the local government to recoup money spent in responding to the emergency, according to officials.
