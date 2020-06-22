The positive cases of COVID-19 in Burke County is heading toward 900, giving it more cases in western North Carolina than county’s with more than twice the population.
On Monday, Burke County reported 894 positive cases, which is an increase 21 of cases from Saturday, which saw 873 positive cases.
But the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported on its COVID-19 dashboard on Monday that Burke has 912 positive cases but it also reported the county has only had 17 deaths associated with the virus. The county health department has reported 19 deaths so far associated with the virus.
Burke, with a population of 90,485, has surpassed Buncombe and Henderson counties in the western region of the state, with Buncombe having a population of 261,191 and Henderson having a population of 117,417.
In fact, with Burke’s cases continuing an upward trend, its current number of positive cases makes Burke County one of the highest in the state for positive cases, outside of major metropolitan areas such as Mecklenburg, Forsyth, Durham, Wake and Guilford counties.
However, more than half all of those positive cases in Burke County have recovered. Burke County’s COVID-19 dashboard, which is usually a day behind the latest numbers reported by the county health department, showed on Sunday night the county had 884 positive cases, with 502 cases recovered and 363 remaining active cases. It says five people are currently hospitalized due to the virus. The state, on Monday, reported 53,605 positive cases and 1,223 deaths, with 870 people currently hospitalized due to the virus.
While the Burke County Health Department says all positive cases are isolated, health officials also have said some people who have tested positive have not remained isolated. It says county Public Health staff continues to investigate the cases and will be locating close contacts to help contain the spread of the infection.
The latest county briefing said people who are sick should not be going to gatherings or events. It says that community spread is coming from residents getting together at events like family reunions, funerals, parties, choir practice in people’s homes, Bible studies in people’s homes and church services.
“When residents gather together especially indoors without using face coverings and not being physically distant from each other along with singing, shouting, talking, laughing, etc. it increases the risk of spreading this infection among these crowds like a wildfire,” the media briefing said.
It still is recommended that people follow the three Ws: Wear a cloth face covering, wait 6 feet away from others and wash hands frequently for at least 20 seconds.
Anyone who has been tested for COVID-19 but has not received their test results should self-isolate at home and away from other people in their household until they receive their results, which could take two to four days, the briefing said.
The Burke County Health Department briefing on Monday said that due to the hot weather, the health department is changing the times of COVID testing.
Starting Thursday, the health department will only be doing COVID-19 testing outside from 8 a.m. to noon.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing, contact 828-764-9150. The health department is telling people not to come into the health department building to schedule an appointment or get the test.
Those with additional questions should call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168, which is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Leave a message for calls made after hours and a staff member will return the call once they return.
