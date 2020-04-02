Burke County health officials reported one new case of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total cases to nine.
Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod was notified Thursday of the case, according to information from the county. All of the people who have tested positive for the virus are in isolation and public health staff will be locating their close contacts to help contain the spread of the infection, according to the information. The positive cases in Burke County are due to traveling as well as community spread, say officials.
Because the virus is now spreading in the community, health officials say it is extremely important for residents to follow Gov. Roy Cooper’s Stay-at-Home order for the next 30 days. People should only go out to pick up essential items but make sure to take proper precautions such as social distancing and hand washing to help reduce the spread of this virus, according to health officials.
On Thursday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 16 deaths and 184 hospitalized from COVID-19 and 1,857 positive cases of the virus across 83 of the 100 counties in the state.
Of the positive cases in the state, the majority — 42 percent — are between the ages of 25 and 49. The second-largest age group of the cases — 27 percent — are between 50 and 64, according to information from NCDHHS.
While the Burke County Health Department tests go to the state lab, any doctors offices or clinics who test and use a private lab are required to report positive tests to the state, according to NCDHHS.
However, the numbers don’t include people who have mild symptoms of COVID-19 and don’t seek testing or medical care, the state says.
There have been outbreaks of the virus at congregate living locations in the state, including prisons and nursing homes, but none have been reported in Burke County as of Thursday.
The state prison system has reported four cases as of Thursday.
During a state press conference on Thursday, Commissioner of Prisons Todd Ishee said there was one case at Caledonia Correctional Institution, two at Neuse Correctional Institution and one at Johnston Correctional Institution.
Burke County has state congregate facilities including a state prison, J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center, Broughton Hospital and North Carolina School for the Deaf. It also has multiple nursing homes and adult living centers.
None of the cases in Burke County have been at a facility with congregate living, according to health officials.
Mike Sprayberry, director of North Carolina Emergency Management, said on Thursday, the state has made a request to FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) to activate a non-congregant sheltering program to provide thousands of rooms for people affected by COVID-19. It’s a request and has not been approved, he said.
Sprayberry said it would provide isolation rooms in hotels, dormitories or other buildings for people who have been exposed or tested positive for COVID-19 but who don’t need to be hospitalized. The program would take pressure off of hospitals and allow those affected to get the care they need, Sprayberry said. The process of identifying possible facilities is underway, he said. The federal government would reimburse the state for it, Sprayberry said.
Unemployment due to COVID-19Lockhart Taylor, assistant secretary of the Division of Employment Security, said 355,000 claims, which is 1,000 claims an hour, have been filed in the last two weeks. He said $8.2 million has already been paid out this week in unemployment due to the virus.
Taylor said Gov. Roy Cooper has authorized the state to receive three new federal programs, including an additional $600 a week in benefits, 13 additional weeks of benefits, as well as the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. That program covers those who are self-employed and independent contractors, he said.
Taylor said he knows a lot of people have had trouble accessing the division’s website and phones and it’s unacceptable. He said the division is bringing on more than 300 people to help out with the demand, is modifying its phone system and is upgrading its servers for its system to keep up.
It is expected that unemployment benefits will take two weeks for people to start receiving payments once they apply.
Those interested in finding more information, can visit www.DES.gov.
Burke County has set up a public information line that is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Anyone with questions about COVID-19 can call 828-764-9388. For after hours questions, call the NC Public Information line at 1-866-462-3821.
