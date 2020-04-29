Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... MCDOWELL COUNTY IN WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA... WESTERN BURKE COUNTY IN WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 330 AM EDT. * AT 1005 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR AND AUTOMATED RAIN GAUGES INDICATED A SWATH OF HEAVY ACCUMULATED RAINFALL, UP TO 2 AND HALF INCHES, JUST SOUTHEAST OF THE BLUE RIDGE ESCARPMENT, EMCOMPASSING AN AREA FROM OLD FORT TO JONAS RIDGE. EXPECT RISES ON MANY STREAMS FEEDING THE UPPER CATAWBA, WITH DEVELOPING FLOODING OF LOW-LYING AREAS AND LOCALIZED ABOVE BANKFULL CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER TO BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. ONLY WHEN IT IS SAFE TO DO SO, PLEASE REPORT FLOODWATERS OR LANDSLIDES FLOWING OVER ROADS OR THREATENING PROPERTY TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BY CALLING TOLL-FREE, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, BY POSTING ON OUR FACEBOOK PAGE, OR VIA TWITTER USING HASHTAG NWSGSP. YOUR MESSAGE SHOULD DESCRIBE THE EVENT AND THE SPECIFIC LOCATION WHERE IT OCCURRED, INCLUDING ROADWAYS, NEARBY CROSS STREETS, STREAM NAMES, AND OTHER LANDMARKS. &&