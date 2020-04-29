Burke County’s positive cases of COVID-19 grew by two Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 99.
All cases in the county are isolated, and public health staff members are continuing to investigate them and will be locating close contacts of infected people to help contain the spread of the infection, according to a media briefing from the Burke County Health Department.
Across the state, numbers also still are growing with 9,948 lab-confirmed cases in 98 counties. Avery and Yancey counties are the only counties which do not have lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
There are 551 people hospitalized for the novel coronavirus across the state, and 354 people are dead. Eight of those deaths are from Burke County.
Now that some pets are testing positive for COVID-19, the county’s health department wanted to provide some tips for pet owners looking to keep their furry friends free from infection:
» Pets should not interact with people or other animals outside the household.
» Cats should stay inside when possible to avoid interacting with others.
» Dogs should be walked on a leash, and should maintain 6 feet of distance from other people and animals.
» Avoid dog parks or places where large numbers of dogs and people gather.
» If someone is sick, another household member should care for pets if possible. If not possible, wear a face mask and wash hands before and after interacting with pets.
» Talk to a veterinarian if a pet gets sick or if there are concerns about a pet’s health.
“Pets can provide important emotional support during challenging times,” the media briefing said. “The risk that they would be a source of COVID-19 in a household is exceptionally low, with some basic practices. While there are reports of people asking to surrender their pet because of fear of COVID-19, the risk posed by driving to a shelter to surrender a pet is probably much greater than the risk posed by a pet.”
The News Herald reported on April 23 that county officials had reached a memorandum of understanding with the owners of Comfort Inn & Suites on Burkemont Avenue to house people with COVID-19 who couldn’t isolate themselves at home.
But Wednesday, the county announced in a media briefing that the agreement will not be happening, and that sick people will not be staying at the hotel.
Some people who had reservations with the hotel apparently canceled their reservations when they found out the hotel would be housing COVID-19 patients, said County Manager Bryan Steen.
“It’s most unfortunate that the hotel had to withdraw from helping us because of the cancellations,” Steen said.
Things could be looking up, though. Researchers from Duke University, RTI International and UNC Chapel Hill published a brief Tuesday that said recent trends suggest viral spread has slowed in North Carolina because people are following social distancing guidelines.
The brief said that in mid-March, the number of reported COVID-19 cases in the state would double every 2-4 days, but it slowed to doubling in 7-8 days in early April, and 13-14 days by April 22.
As stay-at-home orders are lifted, there may be more pressure put on hospitals, but it should be manageable for at least several weeks, the brief said.
But that doesn’t mean things will be going back to normal immediately.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, said during a press conference Wednesday that she knows people are ready for the state to reopen, but wanted to remind people that the stay-at-home order for the state still is in effect.
“I know folks are frustrated, and I know that this has been hard in so many ways,” Cohen said. “We’re trying to move through this in the best way possible to protect health. We’re trying to look at the data from across North Carolina so that we can step through different phases of loosening restrictions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.