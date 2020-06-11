COVID-19 remains on the rise in Burke County.
The county added another 26 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases up to 763, according to a media briefing from the Burke County Health Department. The county’s COVID-19 dashboard reports 288 people who have tested positive had recovered.
Cases are on the rise across the state as well, with an additional 1,310 cases pulling the state’s total count to 39,481 cases with 1,064 deaths and 812 people currently hospitalized. There have been 572,677 cases completed across the state.
Local health officials continue to urge residents to adapt to the “new normal” of practicing the three Ws:
» Wear a cloth face covering when out in public or in places where physical distancing isn’t possible.
» Wait at least 6 feet away from other people.
» Wash hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water or use hand sanitizer when soap and water aren’t available.
“This infection continues to spread within our community due to people continuing to gather together in large groups in close contact and for longer periods of time,” the media briefing from the county health department said. “Positive individuals within this community are both symptomatic and asymptomatic. Now is not the time to go back to doing the activities as you did them before.”
The department said it is important for those who are at high risk for COVID-19 to stay home as much as possible. The following groups are considered high-risk for COVID-19, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services:
» Anyone who lives in a nursing home or long-term care facility.
» Anyone 65 years old or older.
» People with heart disease with complications, compromised immune systems, severe obesity or any other underlying health or medical conditions.
State guidance recommends anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19, has close contact of someone who tested positive for COVID-19, lives or works in a high-risk setting, and people who have attended protests, rallies or other mass gatherings should get tested for the virus.
Anyone who has been tested is required to stay at home and self-isolate until they receive their test results, which could be two to four days, according to the county health department. Those people should also isolate from others in their home to avoid exposing them to the virus.
Those who wish to be tested for COVID-19 at the Burke County Health Department should call 828-764-9150 to make an appointment, even if they are sitting in the parking lot of the health department. No one should enter the building for testing or to make an appointment.
For questions about COVID-19, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168. The line is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Leave a message if a call is made after hours and health department staff members will return the call as soon as they return.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.