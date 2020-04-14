A facility that holds probation violators for 90-day periods of "intensive behavior modification programs" has been closed as the state makes adjustments due to COVID-19.
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety has removed all offenders from the Burke Confinement in Response to Violations Center in Morganton, said John Bull, communications officer for NCDPS.
Offenders all were placed either at Foothills or Morrison correctional institutions, or were released on supervision, Bull said.
There were two driving forces behind NCDPS' decision to temporarily close the facility, Bull said.
"The first is to reassign staff to other facilities in the western part of the state suffering from staffing vacancies that are increasingly becoming an operational issue as the Division of Prisons adapts to deal with COVID-19 issues," he said. "The other reason is to prepare for the potential enactment of COVID-19 contingency plans across the state, if necessary."
There were no reports of COVID-19 at the facility, and no offenders had been tested for COVID-19, according to the NCDPS website. However, Bull said whether any employees test positive for the novel coronavirus is between the employee and their primary care physician.
The prison system has taken steps to try to slow the spread of COVID-19.
On April 6, NCDPS announced that there would be a two-week hold on accepting offenders from county jails, reduced transfers of offenders between prisons starting April 7 and provided additional personal protective equipment to staff and offenders.
Visitation and volunteering has been suspended at all prisons since March 16, and all staff entering prisons have undergone medical screenings since April 1, according to the NCDPS website.
Visit https://bit.ly/3a9owqH to see information on the number of offenders tested for COVID-19 per facility and steps NCDPS has taken in response to the novel virus.
