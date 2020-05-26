Burke County’s positive cases of COVID-19 increased again Tuesday.
The county reported 327 positive cases, up from 320 on Monday. Health officials say as more people are tested, cases are expected to go up. There have been 1,889 people tested so far, according to the county’s dashboard.
Of the positive cases, 117 of those who have tested positive have recovered. Three people remain hospitalized, it says.
The dashboard shows community spread has spiked in Burke County, rising quickly beyond the number of cases in congregate living facilities. Congregate living represents 54.4 percent of the cases, according to the dashboard.
The state updated information on outbreaks at congregate living facilities.
Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation has a total of 88, with 54 residents and 34 staff members, as well as 12 residents who have died.
Autumn Care of Drexel has a total of eight positive cases, with four residents and four staff members, as well as one resident who has died.
County health officials say the virus continues to spread within the community due to people continuing to gather together in large groups in close contact and for longer periods of time. People who are positive for the virus within the community are both symptomatic and asymptomatic.
“Now is not the time to go back to doing the activities as you did them before,” said a release from Burke County.
Psalms/Solid Rock Family Medicine will conduct testing for COVID-19 and for COVID-19 antibodies on Friday and on June 5. The testing will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Patton High School. The testing is only for Burke County residents age 18 and over, according to a release from Burke County.
COVID-19 testing is for residents who are symptomatic, a known contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, or a person with high-risk condition or immunocompromised, according to the release.
The release said antibody testing is not appropriate for anyone who is experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19.
Residents who seek testing will need to bring a photocopy of their driver’s license and insurance card, if the resident has insurance, according to the county.
Signs will be posted at Patton High School for an orderly traffic flow of two lanes. One lane will be for COVID-19 testing and the other will be for the antibody test. Participants cannot be in the same car to get both types of tests. Everyone within the same car will be getting the same tests, the release from the county said.
Test results may take two to five days. Those who receive a COVID-19 test are required to self-isolate (stay at home and do not go out for any reason) until the test produces a negative result, the release said. Participants also will need to self-isolate from others within their homes until the test produces a negative result to prevent the potential spread of the virus within their own homes, it said.
For more information on the testing, call Cindy Biddix at 828-438-1117.
Those who have recently had a COVID-19 test but have not gotten test results should contact the place where they received the test.
County health officials say residents should continue to practice the three W’s: WEAR — a cloth face covering when out in public and in places where you cannot physically distance yourself from others, WAIT — at least 6 feet from others everywhere you are and WASH — your hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if you do not have access to soap and water.
During a briefing on Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper said COVID-19 remains a serious threat to residents.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, said people have to learn to live as safely as possible, which means the three Ws are critical, wear, wait and wash.
For those with questions regarding COVID-19 can call the Burke County public information line, which is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 828-764-9388.
