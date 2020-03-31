VALDESE — Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Burke Hospice and Palliative Care is asking for donations.
Myschell Pearson, the executive director of Burke Hospice, said the organization is in need of personal protective equipment. This includes gloves, gowns, masks and water soluble linen bags.
Those who would like to donate are asked to call the agency at 828-879-1601.
