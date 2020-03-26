Responding to evolving COVID-19 situation, Burke Primary Care recently launched two initiatives to improve convenience, safety and quality of the health care it provides.
Burke Primary Care has implemented In-car assessments for patients with respiratory symptoms and telehealth visits for social distancing.
“In the interest of patient safety, Burke Primary Care is seeing patients with respiratory symptoms in the patient’s car. This is to keep our non-respiratory patients safe when they need to come into the building” said Dr. Michael Gould, medical director for the Morganton-based private practice.
Burke Primary Care says people should call to schedule an in-car visit.
Patients who prefer to remain in the safety of their homes can use video-based tools to see their health care provider. With the use of Apple FaceTime or Google Duo, your doctor can see you for your regular scheduled rechecks, newly developing symptoms or follow-up on your care plan. Currently, virtual visits are covered by most insurance plans similar to an in-office visit. To access this, contact Burke Primary Care and schedule a virtual visit.
“These new steps reflect our on-going programs to meet the needs and expectations of our patients while providing high-quality and safe healthcare,” Gould said.
Burke Primary Care is a locally owned, independent practice that offers occupational health, primary care, radiology services, laboratory pediatric and geriatric care, same-day visits for acute care needs and wellness and preventative visits, care for chronic illnesses and sports medicine while being supported by a local hospitalists program for all admissions.
