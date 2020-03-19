Thursday morning saw the number of COVID-19-positive cases in North Carolina rise to 97, but Burke County remained virus-free.
On Thursday, Lisa Moore, health education supervisor for the Burke County Health Department, said approximately 47 people have been tested in Burke County with continual daily testing. Of the 47 tested, 23 results have been received and all were negative, she said.
As for testing, Moore said Burke County has exhausted its supply as of Thursday and is awaiting kits from the state. She said the health department is working with those who have been referred to the department and who meet the state criteria to be tested for COVID-19.
The criteria to be tested for the virus is:
» Fever of 100.4 or more or signs/symptoms of lower respiratory illness (e.g., cough, shortness of breath) in any person, including health care workers, who has had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 patient within 14 days of symptom onset. Close contact is defined as close to someone less than 6 feet and for 10 minutes or longer.
» Fever and signs/symptoms of lower respiratory illness (e.g., cough, shortness of breath) and negative flu test (rapid or PCR) and no other more likely diagnosis.
» And the recommendation of people older than 65 with a fever of 99.6 or higher from the Admiral of Public Health Commission.
People are not being tested if they do not meet the criteria from the state, Moore said.
As the state testing requirements change, all medical providers are notified and will continue to be notified in the future, she said.
The News Herald has seen and received comments that question whether the public is being told the whole truth about COVID-19 and the lack of positive cases in Burke County.
“We are always honest and transparent with the public and the media as this situation continues to unfold,” Moore said on Thursday. “We would love for this infection to pass Burke County by and continue to move through this event with no positive cases.
Moore said the likelihood of the county seeing positive tests later on is increased as the state experiences more positive cases and as people in the state continue to travel from county to county.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge continues to partner with the health department and other community agencies to address the issues surrounding COVID-19, Moore said. The health care system’s physician practices are sending those who meet the state’s criteria to be tested to the health department, she said. Psalms Urgent Care is testing their patients, she said.
A public information line has been opened from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Those with questions can call 828-764-9388. After hours, general questions can be directed to the NC Public Information Line at 1-866-462-3821.
Burke County Government will temporarily limit access to non-emergency offices, except by appointment, effective at 8 a.m. today, until further notice. The limited access will not affect Burke County Emergency Services.
Information from Partners Behavioral Health:
Partners Behavioral Health Management is committed to the health and well-being of its members, families and community stakeholders, and the sustainability of our providers. We, along with all of you, continue to monitor Coronavirus (COVID-19) developments closely. As a community partner, we understand the impact this health event could have on the services we provide to our members. We are keenly focused on ensuring a safe work environment for our employees and seamlessly sustaining our business operations.
Partners Behavioral Health Management has a comprehensive Incident Response Plan in place that is managed by a team of experts, according to information from the county. Partners will continue to perform all standard functions, albeit some meetings will be by telephone to comply with the governor’s order instead of face to face, and most staff will work remotely.
To help keep people informed, Partners’ has set up member- and provider-specific COVID-19 web pages for resources and easily accessible information. The web pages can be accessed at the following links:
Member COVID-19 page: www.partnersbhm.org/covid-19-member/
Provider COVID-19 page: https://providers.partnersbhm.org/covid-19/
The Access to Care Line remains open 24/7-365 and staff members are available to help with member needs: 1-888-235-HOPE (4673). There also is a mobile app to help members deal with feelings of loneliness or isolation. Instructions to join the app can be found at www.partnersbhm.org/member-education/#Pyx-Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.