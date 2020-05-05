Burke County reported its 10th COVID-19-related death Monday night.
The person, who was in their 80s, was not hospitalized. They died from complications associated with underlying medical conditions. Additional details will not be released to protect the family's privacy.
The county also reported 113 cases of the novel coronavirus Monday. Despite The News Herald requesting recovery data from the Burke County Health Department, it did not list the information in its daily media briefing.
The department did post to its Facebook page that 63 of the 113 who contracted COVID-19 had recovered by Monday, and said that weekly updates would be made available.
The state is expected to release updated information on outbreaks at congregate living facilities by 4 p.m. Tuesday, and state health officials will hold a media update at 5 p.m.
More information will be published as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.