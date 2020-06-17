The Burke County Health Department announced Wednesday that it has been notified of another death associated with COVID-19.
The victim, who was in their 70s, was hospitalized and died from complications associated with their underlying medical conditions, according to a release from the health department. No further information about the patient will be released to protect the family's privacy.
"We want to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this individual," said Rebecca McLeod, director of the county's health department. "This infection continues to spread within our community and has the potential to cause fatal results to anyone infected with this infection."
The release said cases of COVID-19 from community spread continue to rise across the county, and encourages people to follow the three Ws: wear a cloth face covering, wait 6 feet away from others and wash hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer if there is no access to soap and water.
Those who have been tested for COVID-19 should stay home and self-isolate, the health department said.
Anyone with questions about COVID-19 can call the Burke County Public Information Line at 828-764-9168 or visit www.burkenc.org/COVID-19.
