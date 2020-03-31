Burke County cases of COVID-19 grew again Tuesday.
Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod was notified Tuesday of another positive case of COVID-19 which brings the total cases to 6 in Burke County. The cases consist of both traveling and community spread. Burke County now only reports positive cases for Burke County residents. Since residents are getting tested from outside county agencies and other counties are overwhelmed with managing their residents, negative tests are not getting reported.
While Burke County recorded a new case of the novel virus, Caldwell County’s number of positive cases remained at three as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to information from Caldwell County. It has tested 630 people and received 164 negative test results. People are urged to follow the stay-at-home order and leave only for essential needs, Caldwell County officials said.
And in Catawba County, two new cases of COVID-19 had been identified as of Tuesday afternoon, bringing the county’s current total case count to 16, according to information from Catawba County. Catawba County has received 222 negative COVID-19 test results and the county reported there have been no deaths associated with COVID-19.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday 1,498 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, with a median age of those testing positive at 47. It also reported eight deaths and more than 8,000 tests that are pending in the state.
North Carolina DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen said during a press conference Tuesday that the state is using evidence-based techniques and modifying what they use to track the flu in order to track COVID-19.
In the same press conference, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein said businesses in the state have had to lay off more than 300,000 people within the last two weeks. He also said his office has received more than 700 cases of price gouging since COVID-19 hit the state.
Saying he knows people will be hit hard economically, Gov. Roy Cooper issued another executive order on Tuesday that, among other things, prohibits utility providers from shutting off utilities and charging late fees and reconnection fees.
Burke County health officials reminded people they should follow Cooper’s Stay-At-Home order that took effect Monday evening and will last, at least, for the next 30 days. Officials said people should only be out to pick up essential items and then return home and call to check in on family and friends.
Health officials also said:
» Household members and other close contacts (within 6 feet or less for longer than 10 minutes) of a person with known or suspected COVID-19 should stay at home for 14 days after the last exposure, stay at least 6 feet from others, self-monitor their temperature and symptoms and self-isolate if they develop symptoms.
» Wash your hands often especially after going to stores, or touching objects or surfaces that others have touched. Wash for 20 seconds and sing a song while you wash. Use hand sanitizer if you do not have access to soap and water.
» For those with mild symptoms, treatment is to focus on managing symptoms, stay hydrated and stay at home and isolated away from others as much as possible within the home. A test will not change how mild symptoms are managed.
» Residents are encouraged to call their medical provider if they have symptoms consistent with COVID-19 but they do not need to come out to be tested since it may spread the illness to others in the community including those at higher risk of complications and health care workers.
