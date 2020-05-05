Burke County only gained one case of COVID-19 Tuesday, but did report a 10th death Monday night.
The new case brought the county’s total to 114. The person who died was reported to be in their 80s but not hospitalized. They died from complications associated with their underlying medical conditions.
Some good news came from the county Monday with the announcement that it would be publishing recovery numbers weekly.
In a post on its Facebook page Monday, the Burke County Health Department said that 63 of the then 113 cases reported had recovered.
The state hasn’t yet released recovery data. Across 99 counties in North Carolina on Tuesday, there were 12,256 cases, 452 deaths and 534 hospitalizations. At least 151,800 tests had been completed.
There still are outbreaks at two nursing homes in Burke County.
Information released by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday said that Autumn Care of Drexel had two cases of COVID-19 in staff members and four cases in residents for a total of six cases. One resident has died.
At Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation Center, 24 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 and 47 residents have tested positive for the virus, for a total of 71 cases. Eight residents have died.
The state also announced Tuesday that 51.5 percent of North Carolina adults are at a higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19 because they are 65 or older, have at least one underlying health condition or both, according to a release from NCDHHS.
The state is inching toward reopening when Phase 1 of Gov. Roy Cooper’s plan goes into effect Friday at 5 p.m.
He said North Carolina’s hard work to stay home, social distance and disinfect surfaces have been effective at preventing a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, but said that lifting all of the restrictions all at once could cause a spike.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, went over the four trends the state is tracking as it looks toward reopening.
The percent of those visiting the emergency department with COVID-19-like symptoms has gone down, Cohen said. The trajectory of cases is still increasing slightly but is starting to level, and the percentage of tests that are coming back positive is going down even though the number of tests being completed is increasing.
The trajectory for hospitalizations also is starting to level.
Testing is up, contact tracing is up and personal protective equipment is getting better with the exception of gowns, Cohen said.
“We’re not perfect, but we’re stable,” Cohen said.
That being said, Cooper signed an executive order to move North Carolina into phase 1 of easing restrictions.
The stay-at-home order will remain in place, but will be modified to allow for more reasons to leave home, Cooper said.
In the modifications Cooper’s order made, the designation of essential and non-essential businesses will be lifted, allowing more retail locations to open. The capacity of stores is now being increased to 50 percent.
Parks and trails are being encouraged to reopen, but Cooper said gyms, salons, bars, theaters and other businesses that specifically were closed will continue to be closed.
Cooper said those businesses will get more leniency during phase two.
Restaurants will continue to operate under take out and delivery only.
Gatherings are still limited to 10 people, but hanging out with friends is allowed as long as it is happening outside.
Worship services of more than 10 people will be allowed outdoors as long as social distancing is taking place, Cooper said.
“Phase 1 in North Carolina is a careful and deliberate next step,” Cooper said. “We have flattened the curve, but we haven’t eliminated COVID-19.”
Phase 1 is set to end May 22, but Cooper said if the state isn’t hitting the milestones necessary, phase one will be extended.
“We can only boost our economy when people have confidence in their safety,” he said. “Fighting this virus requires all of us to do our part.”
As people look to get back a piece of their normal lives, the state introduced the three Ws to keep in mind when leaving home:
» Wear face coverings.
» Wait 6 feet apart from other people.
» Wash hands as much as possible.
