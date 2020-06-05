Burke County reported the 17th death related to COVID-19 in the county and it saw another 18 positive cases on Friday.
Also on Friday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said it will test all residents and staff at J. Iverson Riddle Center in Morganton, starting Monday.
The county health department said it was notified Friday of the death, which was a person in their 50s who was hospitalized and later died from COVID-19-related complications.
“We extend our sympathies to the family and friends of this individual,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “These losses serve as a terrible reminder that this infection continues to spread within our community and has the potential to cause fatal results to anyone infected with this infection.”
Also on Friday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported the first death in the state of a child associated with COVID-19. The child, who lived in the central part of the state, died on June 1 from complications associated with the virus, according to a release from the state.
A release from the state said that as of June 4, more than 950 COVID-19-associated deaths have been reported in North Carolina, with nearly 800 of those being in people over 65-years-old. It said that according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), less than 1 percent of COVID-19-associated deaths reported nationally have been in children 17 and younger.
"We extend our deepest sympathies to this child’s family," said State Epidemiologist Dr. Zack Moore. “While most COVID-19 cases in children are not severe, this is a tragic reminder for all of us that COVID-19 can be a serious illness for anyone. We want to encourage people to protect themselves and others by wearing face coverings, waiting at least six feet apart and washing hands often whenever you leave home.”
Burke County reported 532 positive cases of the virus on Friday, up from 514 on Thursday.
The county’s COVID-19 dashboard reported on Friday that 182 of the people who have tested positive have recovered from the virus.
The county dashboard says that 19 children under the age of 10 and 47 children between the ages of 10 and 19 have tested positive for the novel virus. The age group that has seen the most positive cases are those between the ages of 30 and 39 with 121 cases. The age group that has seen the next-highest number of positive cases are those between the ages of 20 and 29 with 94 cases.
According to state data, Foothills Correctional Institution in Morganton now has an outbreak of COVID-19. The state defines an outbreak as two or more cases.
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says eight inmates have been tested and four of them have tested positive for the virus and four have tested negative. The state has not reported any positive cases at Burke CRV.
The state has previously reported outbreaks at two nursing homes in Burke County.
The state reported on Friday that Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation has a total of 89 positive cases, with 57 residents and 32 staff members. The facility has had 12 residents die associated with the virus.
Autumn Care of Drexel has had a total of eight positive cases, with the total split evenly between residents and staff members. The facility has had one death associated with the virus.
Burke County health officials say the cases of community spread continue to rise within the county and remind residents to remember to practice the three Ws at all times: Wear, a cloth face covering when out in public and cannot physically distance from others, Wait at least 6 feet away from others and Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer. It is also imperative for those testing positive to staff at home, say officials.
The state reported on Friday 966 deaths and 33,255 positive cases, with 717 people hospitalized across North Carolina.
For general questions about COVID-19, you can contact the Burke County Public Information line at 828-764-9388 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at www.burkenc.org/COVID-19.
